Foo Fighters Announce Initial 26th Anniversary Tour Dates

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters have announced the first series of dates for a 2021 US tour. Having already confirmed their appearances atop the 2021 lineups of Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and Bottlerock, the band are sharing the first six shows of a trek celebrating their 26th anniversary, with more dates to be revealed soon.

The summer series will begin in Cincinnati, OH on July 28. The group had previously arranged a "Van tour" of North America last year to mark their 25th anniversary, but things were cancelled when the live music industry - like many others - was forced to shut down due to the pandemic.

The Foo Fighters are promoting their latest album, "Medicine At Midnight", which debuted at No. 1 in several countries while entering the US charts at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

A presale for Citi cardmembers is on now through Thursday, June 3 at 10:00 p.m. local time through Citi Entertainment, with general public tickets going on sale Friday, June 4 at 10:00 a.m. local time. See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

