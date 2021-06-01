Judas Priest's Rob Halford Wants To Collaborate With Babymetal

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford has performed with Babymetal in the past but he recently shared his desire to collaborate with the group in the recording studio.
Halford reflected on performing the Judas Priest classics "Breaking The Law" and "Painkiller" with the group at the 2016 Alternative Music Awards during an interview with Metal Hammer. He said, "I was delighted to be asked. It was such a hectic day that it was over in a flash, but it was a blast."
Rob went on to express his desire to work with them again. He shared, "It would be great to jump in on a Gimme Chocolate!! or a Headbangeeeeerrrrr!!!!!.
"But, even more than that, I would love to sing in Japanese, because I've never done anything like that. It would be a thrill to sing a Babymetal song, but, rather than one of their existing songs I'd like to do something unique.
"We could make a one-off special, that would be a dream. Maybe when Priest goes to Japan next, we can stop in a studio and do an original song. Call it 'Fox God Metal God'!"
Watch the 2016 collaboration below:
Former Judas Priest Member John Hinch Dead At 73
Judas Priest Reschedule 50th Anniversary European Tour
Judas Priest's Glenn Tipton Sells Half Of His Music Publishing
Judas Priest Taking Unusual Steps On Making New Album Says Halford 2020 In Review
Judas Priest's Rob Halford Making A Non Metal Album 2020 In Review
Judas Priest, Alice In Chains, Halestorm Stars Jam Thin Lizzy Classic 2020 In Review
Judas Priest's K.K. Downing and Ripper Owens Form New Band 2020 In Review
Rock Hall A Joke Says Judas Priest Star 2020 In Review
Judas Priest Taking Unusual Steps On Making New Album Says Halford
Guns N' Roses Recruit Wolfgang Van Halen For American Tour- Slipknot Announce Knotfest Roadshow- David Lee Roth Streaming New Single- Jason Newsted Megadeth Rumor- more
Slipknot Will Likely Reject 'Garbage' Rock Hall Induction- Alan Jackson Leads Lineup For Hometown Benefit Concert- Hooked On A Feeling Hit Maker B.J. Thomas Dead At 78- more
Slipknot 'Exploring Some Different Stuff' On New Album- Daughtry and Lajon Witherspoon Tribute Chris Cornell With 'Hunger Strike' Cover- Queen Special Reissue- more
Rolling Stones Mark 'Jumpin' Jack Flash' Anniversary- Queen's Brian May Shares Inspiration For 'We Will Rock You'- Pink Floyd Share Video Of 1970 Performance- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: A Namibia Trip That Really Rocks
Sites and Sounds: The Return of Festivals
3 Doors Down Announce The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour
Brett Young Announces The Weekends Tour
Judas Priest's Rob Halford Wants To Collaborate With Babymetal
Guns N' Roses Recruit Wolfgang Van Halen For American Tour
Slipknot Announce Knotfest Roadshow With Killswitch Engage, More
Singled Out: Immerser's Transmute
David Lee Roth Streaming New Single 'Giddy Up'
Jason Newsted Joining Megadeth Rumor Addressed