Paul Stanley Talks Upcoming KISS Biopic 'Shout It Out Loud'

KISS frontman and cofounder Paul Stanley discussed "Shout It Out Loud," the forthcoming biopic about the legendary band, during a recent Download Reloaded interview with host Kylie Olsson.

The band's manager Doc McGhee revealed early last year that the biopic was in the works. Paul said of the film project, "I would rather not do it than do it half assed or poorly. Our director is the real deal; he did Maleficent 2 and he's not some hack. He knows how to make movies. It should be great.

"Casting hasn't begun yet, but that will be interesting, too. As the casting process goes on, I'll certainly be there and watching. It'll be interesting to see how someone else - be it the casting people or the director - how they view who I am and who they see doing that.

"I think I'll learn a lot about their perception of me by who they cast." Watch the full interview



Related Stories

KISS Stream 'Off The Soundboard' Recording Of Classic Hit

KISS Preview A&E Biography: KISStory

KISS Announce Rescheduled Euro Farewell Tour Dates

KISS Stars Slam Rock Hall For Snubbing Iron Maiden

Paul Stanley Open To KISS Farewell Reunion

KISS To Rock 2021 Tribeca Film Festival

Biography: KISStory Coming To TV In June

KISS Coming Alive With Launch Off Live Bootleg Series

KISS, Foo Fighters, Steve Vai, Korn, Ghost Items Part Of Road Relief Auction

News > KISS



