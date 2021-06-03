Red Fang Announce U.S. Fall Headline Tour

Red Fang have announced that they will be launching a U.S. headline tour fall to promote their brand new album "Arrows", which is set to hit stores this Friday, June 4th.
The trek will feature support from Starcrawler on all headline dates, except when Red Fang plays their very first show in Alaska at Koot's in Anchorage on November 20th.
Guitarist Bryan Giles had this to say, "It'll be two years in the waiting, but we're finally hitting the road in October! If we don't stop pinching ourselves we're gonna draw blood.
"I'm so happy to announce that Starcrawler, Here Lies Man and Warish are joining us on this epic tour! It's gonna be a barn burner from start to finish with this line-up for sure.
"I can't wait to play tunes off our new album on stage for the first time and see old friends and new, so please come join the celebration with us! Long live LIVE!!!" See the dates below:
August 21 Las Vegas, NV Psycho Las Vegas *
September 26 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life Festival *
October 15 Tacoma, WA Sabertooth @ Spanish Ballroom
October 16 Portland, OR Sabertooth @ Crystal Ballroom
October 17 Eugene, OR Sessions Music Hall
October 19 TBA
October 20 TBA
October 21 TBA
October 22 TBA
October 23 Tucson, AZ 191 Toole
October 25 Dallas, TX Granada Theater
October 26 Houston, TX Secret Group
October 27 Austin, TX Empire Control Room & Garage
October 29 Atlanta, GA Terminal West
October 30 Birmingham, AL Saturn
October 31 Nashville, TN The Ryman Auditorium **
November 2 Washington, DC Black Cat
November 3 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts
November 4 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw
November 5 New Haven, CT Toad's Place
November 6 Cambridge, MA The Sinclair
November 8 Pittsburgh, PA Spirit Hall
November 10 Detroit, MI El Club
November 11 Chicago, IL Metro
November 12 St. Paul, MN Amsterdam
November 13 Madison, WI Majestic Theatre
November 15 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater
November 16 Boulder, CO Fox Theatre
November 17 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall
November 18 Boise, ID The Olympic
November 20 Anchorage, AK Koot's ***
* Previously announced
** w/All Them Witches (previously announced
*** Different support acts to be announced
