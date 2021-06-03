Red Fang Announce U.S. Fall Headline Tour

Red Fang have announced that they will be launching a U.S. headline tour fall to promote their brand new album "Arrows", which is set to hit stores this Friday, June 4th.

The trek will feature support from Starcrawler on all headline dates, except when Red Fang plays their very first show in Alaska at Koot's in Anchorage on November 20th.

Guitarist Bryan Giles had this to say, "It'll be two years in the waiting, but we're finally hitting the road in October! If we don't stop pinching ourselves we're gonna draw blood.

"I'm so happy to announce that Starcrawler, Here Lies Man and Warish are joining us on this epic tour! It's gonna be a barn burner from start to finish with this line-up for sure.

"I can't wait to play tunes off our new album on stage for the first time and see old friends and new, so please come join the celebration with us! Long live LIVE!!!" See the dates below:

August 21 Las Vegas, NV Psycho Las Vegas *

September 26 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life Festival *

October 15 Tacoma, WA Sabertooth @ Spanish Ballroom

October 16 Portland, OR Sabertooth @ Crystal Ballroom

October 17 Eugene, OR Sessions Music Hall

October 19 TBA

October 20 TBA

October 21 TBA

October 22 TBA

October 23 Tucson, AZ 191 Toole

October 25 Dallas, TX Granada Theater

October 26 Houston, TX Secret Group

October 27 Austin, TX Empire Control Room & Garage

October 29 Atlanta, GA Terminal West

October 30 Birmingham, AL Saturn

October 31 Nashville, TN The Ryman Auditorium **

November 2 Washington, DC Black Cat

November 3 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts

November 4 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw

November 5 New Haven, CT Toad's Place

November 6 Cambridge, MA The Sinclair

November 8 Pittsburgh, PA Spirit Hall

November 10 Detroit, MI El Club

November 11 Chicago, IL Metro

November 12 St. Paul, MN Amsterdam

November 13 Madison, WI Majestic Theatre

November 15 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater

November 16 Boulder, CO Fox Theatre

November 17 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall

November 18 Boise, ID The Olympic

November 20 Anchorage, AK Koot's ***

* Previously announced

** w/All Them Witches (previously announced

*** Different support acts to be announced



