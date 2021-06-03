Anthrax Get Dark On 1990's Persistence Of Time

(hennemusic) Anthrax members explain the darkness of the songs on their 1990 album, "Persistence Of Time", in the 13th and latest installment of the band's 40th anniversary video series.
The New York rockers approached the project after extensive touring and the US chart success of their fourth album, "1988's "State Of Euphoria." "The reason the title was 'State Of Euphoria' was because of what was happening to us," explains Charlie Benante. "We were f**king happy and I think it reflected on ourselves, but I also think some of the imagery kind of got out of hand, with the colorful shorts and stuff like that. And, when I look back at it, we were too f**king happy; we needed to pull it back a bit."
Anthrax headed to California to record "Persistence Of Time" for their second consecutive project with Mark Dodson. With a cover of the 1979 Joe Jackson classic, "Got The Time", issued as the set's lead single, their fifth album earned Anthrax their highest US chart placement to date when it reached No. 24 on the Billboard 200 while earning Gold status for sales of 500,000 copies in the country.
"I love that record," says bassist Frank Bello. "I love that Anthrax, in our writing, we went to a darker place."
"I hate using the word 'darker'," adds Scott Ian, "just because I think it's a more introspective record, lyrically, certainly for me."
Anthrax will celebrate their 40th anniversary with a very special livestream performance on Friday, July 16 that will see the band deliver a deep cuts set that will pull from their entire career-spanning catalog. here.
