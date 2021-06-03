.

Psychedelic Furs Announce North American Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 06-03-2021

Psychedelic Furs promo photo

The Psychedelic Furs have announced that they will be returning to the road for a North American headline tour this fall and also be playing select UK dates.

The Made Of Rain Tour will be kicking off September 15 in Indianapolis at the The Vogue and will conclude on November 20th in Albany, NY at the Empire Live.

Spacehog frontman Royston Langston will be joining the tour a special guest from October 16th in Tucson, AZ at the Rialto Theatre, through the final stop of the tour. See the dates below:

Made Of Rain Tour Dates


09/15 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
09/16 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre
09/17 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest
09/19 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
09/27 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy
09/28 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City
09/29 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3
10/01 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2
10/02 - Liverpool, UK - O2 Academy
10/03 - London, UK - Royal Albert Hall
10/05 - Cambridge, UK - Cambridge Junction
10/15 - Scottsdale, AZ - Showroom at Talking Stick Resort
10/16 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
10/17 - Santa Fe, NM - Lensic Performing Arts Center
10/19 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
10/20 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
10/21 - Austin, TX - Emo's Austin
10/23 - New Orleans, LA - Tipitina's
10/27 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
10/29 - Clearwater, FL - Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
10/30 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando
10/31 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
11/02 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre
11/03 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
11/05 - York, PA - Appell Center for the Performing Arts - Strand Theatre
11/07 - Tarrytown, NY - Tarrytown Music Hall
11/09 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
11/10 - Phoenixville, PA - Colonial Theatre
11/12 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
111/3 - New York, NY - Apollo Theater
11/14 - Beverly, MA - The Cabot
11/16 - Northampton, MA - Academy of Music
11/17 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theater
11/19 - Huntington, NY - Paramount
11/20 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

News > Psychedelic Furs

