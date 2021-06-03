Psychedelic Furs Announce North American Tour

The Psychedelic Furs have announced that they will be returning to the road for a North American headline tour this fall and also be playing select UK dates.

The Made Of Rain Tour will be kicking off September 15 in Indianapolis at the The Vogue and will conclude on November 20th in Albany, NY at the Empire Live.

Spacehog frontman Royston Langston will be joining the tour a special guest from October 16th in Tucson, AZ at the Rialto Theatre, through the final stop of the tour. See the dates below:

Made Of Rain Tour Dates

09/15 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue09/16 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre09/17 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest09/19 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom09/27 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy09/28 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City09/29 - Glasgow, UK - SWG310/01 - Manchester, UK - Academy 210/02 - Liverpool, UK - O2 Academy10/03 - London, UK - Royal Albert Hall10/05 - Cambridge, UK - Cambridge Junction10/15 - Scottsdale, AZ - Showroom at Talking Stick Resort10/16 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre10/17 - Santa Fe, NM - Lensic Performing Arts Center10/19 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall10/20 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater10/21 - Austin, TX - Emo's Austin10/23 - New Orleans, LA - Tipitina's10/27 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live10/29 - Clearwater, FL - Bilheimer Capitol Theatre10/30 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando10/31 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall11/02 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre11/03 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle11/05 - York, PA - Appell Center for the Performing Arts - Strand Theatre11/07 - Tarrytown, NY - Tarrytown Music Hall11/09 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall11/10 - Phoenixville, PA - Colonial Theatre11/12 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino111/3 - New York, NY - Apollo Theater11/14 - Beverly, MA - The Cabot11/16 - Northampton, MA - Academy of Music11/17 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theater11/19 - Huntington, NY - Paramount11/20 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

