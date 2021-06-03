Psychedelic Furs Announce North American Tour

The Psychedelic Furs have announced that they will be returning to the road for a North American headline tour this fall and also be playing select UK dates.
The Made Of Rain Tour will be kicking off September 15 in Indianapolis at the The Vogue and will conclude on November 20th in Albany, NY at the Empire Live.
Spacehog frontman Royston Langston will be joining the tour a special guest from October 16th in Tucson, AZ at the Rialto Theatre, through the final stop of the tour. See the dates below:
