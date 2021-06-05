Queen Continue Look Back at 'We Will Rock You'

(hennemusic) Queen guitarist Brian May is sharing more stories behind the band's 1977 classic, "We Will Rock You", in the second of a two-part episode of the group' weekly video feature, The Greatest.
The b-side to "We Are The Champions", the lead single from "News Of The World", took on another life when it went on to become a fan-friendly anthem at sporting events around the world.
"The thing I suppose I'm most proud of is the fact it became part of public life," says May, "so when anyone goes thump, thump, clap in any form whatsoever, that's what it is."
While "News Of The World" was a Top 5 album in both the UK and the US, "We Will Rock You" was inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame in 2009.
Queen will reissue their 1981 "Greatest Hit" collection in a series of new formats on July 2 as part of the band's 50th anniversary celebrations.
The original compilation stands alone as the first and only album to have sold over 6 million copies in the band's native UK (with global sales in excess of 25 million), where it has now spent over 900 weeks on the UK Albums Chart, with the Official Charts Company stating that one in four British households already own a copy of the album.
The 2021 reissue series will see "Greatest Hits" available as a brand new collector's edition CD with exclusive slipcase cover, as well as a limited edition Cassette format. here.
Queen's Roger Taylor Announces Solo Album and Tour
Queen Celebrating 50th Anniversary With Special Reissue
Queen's Brian May Shares Inspiration For 'We Will Rock You'
Queen Revisit Free 1976 Hyde Park Concert
Queen's Brain May Recovering From Surgery
Aretha Franklin Inspired Queen's 'Somebody To Love'
Queen Look Back A Night At The Odeon For The Greatest Video Series
Queen Go Behind Roger Taylor Hits With The Greatest
Queen Revisit 'Bohemian Rhapsody' For The Greatest
Aerosmith Star Doubts Band Will Ever Play Live Again- Motley Crue, Sabbath, Rob Zombie Offshoot L.A. Rats Get Animated- Ill Nino Stars Debut First Song From New Group- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Live Mammoth WVH 'Don't Back Down' Video- Queen Continue Look Back at 'We Will Rock You'- Rolling Stones Share Live 'Start Me Up' Video- more
KISS Stream 'Heaven's On Fire' Off The Soundboard- Soulfly Announce U.S. Summer Tour- Anthrax Get Dark On 1990's Persistence Of Time- Nick Oliveri- more
Van Halen 'Kitchen Sink' Farewell Sidelined By Covid Says Wolfgang- Paul Stanley Talks Upcoming KISS Biopic 'Shout It Out Loud'- Bad Wolves Reveal Their New Lead Singer- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Season Is Almost Here
Travel News, Trips and Tips: A Namibia Trip That Really Rocks
Aerosmith Star Doubts Band Will Ever Play Live Again
Ill Nino Stars Debut First Song From New Group Lions At The Gate
Wolfgang Reflects On Eddie Van Halen's Cancer Battle
Steve Earle & The Dukes Share Live Video and Announce Summer Tour
Anthrax Crush Joe Jackson Classic On 1990's Persistence Of Time
Myles Kennedy Streams Debut Live Performance Of A Thousand Words
Singled Out: Sunshine & The Blue Moon's Good Morning Sunshine
Motley Crue, Sabbath, Rob Zombie Offshoot L.A. Rats Get Animated