Ill Nino Stars Debut First Song From New Group Lions At The Gate

Former Ill Nino stars Cristian Machado (vocals), Ahrue Luster (guitar) and Diego Verduzco (guitar) have returned with their new group Lions At The Gate and shared a video for their debut single "Not Even Human".

frontman Cristian Machado had this to say, "I feel so blessed to be in Lions at the Gate. We've all been making albums for a long time but I think it was time for us to make something special and memorable again. This album is exactly that.

Take away our musical history, take away our long hair, take away our personal feelings, just make believe we were never there. This Lions at the Gate album is amazing. We finally made a modern metal album that metalheads will enjoy beginning to end. It's deep, it's memorable, I can't wait for everyone to hear it, I can't wait for everyone to hear the featured female artist on one of the songs!"

Guitarist Diego Verduzco shared, "I'm beyond proud and excited to announce our new band Lions At The Gate. Life is all about change and I feel that this music is the most dynamic and honest that we've ever written. I feel a sense of freedom and am completely reinvigorated and even anxious (in a good way) to be a part of something that pulls influence from so many directions . Each member brings a unique set of talent and tools. It's quite frankly some of the best music we've ever written. Organic, honest, and true."

Guitarist, Ahrue Luster added "I'm more excited about Lions at the Gate than anything that I've been a part of since I started my musical career." Watch the video below:

