Ill Nino Stars Debut First Song From New Group Lions At The Gate

Former Ill Nino stars Cristian Machado (vocals), Ahrue Luster (guitar) and Diego Verduzco (guitar) have returned with their new group Lions At The Gate and shared a video for their debut single "Not Even Human".
frontman Cristian Machado had this to say, "I feel so blessed to be in Lions at the Gate. We've all been making albums for a long time but I think it was time for us to make something special and memorable again. This album is exactly that.
Take away our musical history, take away our long hair, take away our personal feelings, just make believe we were never there. This Lions at the Gate album is amazing. We finally made a modern metal album that metalheads will enjoy beginning to end. It's deep, it's memorable, I can't wait for everyone to hear it, I can't wait for everyone to hear the featured female artist on one of the songs!"
Guitarist Diego Verduzco shared, "I'm beyond proud and excited to announce our new band Lions At The Gate. Life is all about change and I feel that this music is the most dynamic and honest that we've ever written. I feel a sense of freedom and am completely reinvigorated and even anxious (in a good way) to be a part of something that pulls influence from so many directions . Each member brings a unique set of talent and tools. It's quite frankly some of the best music we've ever written. Organic, honest, and true."
Guitarist, Ahrue Luster added "I'm more excited about Lions at the Gate than anything that I've been a part of since I started my musical career." Watch the video below:
Aerosmith Star Doubts Band Will Ever Play Live Again- Motley Crue, Sabbath, Rob Zombie Offshoot L.A. Rats Get Animated- Ill Nino Stars Debut First Song From New Group- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Live Mammoth WVH 'Don't Back Down' Video- Queen Continue Look Back at 'We Will Rock You'- Rolling Stones Share Live 'Start Me Up' Video- more
KISS Stream 'Heaven's On Fire' Off The Soundboard- Soulfly Announce U.S. Summer Tour- Anthrax Get Dark On 1990's Persistence Of Time- Nick Oliveri- more
Van Halen 'Kitchen Sink' Farewell Sidelined By Covid Says Wolfgang- Paul Stanley Talks Upcoming KISS Biopic 'Shout It Out Loud'- Bad Wolves Reveal Their New Lead Singer- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Season Is Almost Here
Travel News, Trips and Tips: A Namibia Trip That Really Rocks
Aerosmith Star Doubts Band Will Ever Play Live Again
Ill Nino Stars Debut First Song From New Group Lions At The Gate
Wolfgang Reflects On Eddie Van Halen's Cancer Battle
Steve Earle & The Dukes Share Live Video and Announce Summer Tour
Anthrax Crush Joe Jackson Classic On 1990's Persistence Of Time
Myles Kennedy Streams Debut Live Performance Of A Thousand Words
Singled Out: Sunshine & The Blue Moon's Good Morning Sunshine
Motley Crue, Sabbath, Rob Zombie Offshoot L.A. Rats Get Animated