Motley Crue, Sabbath, Rob Zombie Offshoot L.A. Rats Get Animated

Keavin Wiggins | 06-05-2021

The supergroup project L.A. Rats have released animated video for their debut track, a cover of the classic song "I've Been Everywhere," from a forthcoming film soundtrack.

The song was written by Australian country singer Geoff Mack in 1959, and Lucky Starr scored a hit with the song in 1962. The L.A. Rats cover will be featured in the forthcoming "The Ice Road" soundtrack.

L.A. Rats features Motley Crue/Sixx A.M.'s Nikki Sixx, Rob Zombie, John 5 of Rob Zombie, David Lee Roth Band and Marilyn Manson fame, as well as Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath drummer Tommy Clufetos. Watch the animated video below:


