Singled Out: Sunshine & The Blue Moon's Good Morning Sunshine

Sunshine & The Blue Moon are gearing up to release their sophomore album "Born 2 Boogie" on June 25th and to celebrate we asked vocalist Kai Davey-Bellin to tell us about the lead single "Good Moring Sunshine". Here is the story:
I wrote this song on one of those dreary lullabye mornings. I was feeling swamped by whatever occasions were looming large in my mind then; usually how TF am I going to find time to create while trying to make ends meet. I tried to make the guitar chords sound beautiful and pleasant, but also janky with some underlying tones of grief.
I played it for the band, they all filled in their parts with ease, and the song came together in time for us to hit the studio. We actually had the full album demoed before I wrote this song, so we bumped an older song off to add this one. Hope you dig!
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here
