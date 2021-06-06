Steve Earle & The Dukes Share Live Video and Announce Summer Tour

Steve Earle & The Dukes have shared a live video for the song "The Saint Of Lost Causes" from the "J.T." album and announced a U.S. summer tour.

The album was released as a tribute to Steve's late son Justin Townes Earle. Fittingly "The Saint Of Lost Causes" was the title track to Justin's 2019 album and video for Steve's cover was filmed at at the new City Winery in New York City with director Ehud Lazin.

The summer tour is scheduled to get underway on July 1st at Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, TX and will be wrapping up with several Steve Earle solo shows in October. Watch the video and see the dates below:

Thursday July 1st - Gruene Hall - New Braunfels, TX

Friday July 2nd - Billy Bob's - Forth Worth, TX

Saturday July 3rd - Barge 295 - Seabrook, TX

Sunday July 4th - The Bluff - Natchez, MS

Tuesday July 6th - Lafyette's Music Room - Memphis, TN

Thursday July 8th - The Waiting Room - Omaha, NE

Friday July 9th - Knuckleheads - Kansas City, MO

Saturday July 10th - Riverside Park Amphitheater - Jefferson City, MO

Sunday July 11th - The Pageant - St. Louis, MO

Thursday July 15th - Mountain Arts Center - Prestonsburg, KY

Friday July 16th - The Burl - Lexington, KY

Saturday July 17th - Rams Head on Stage - Annapolis, MD

Sunday July 18th - The Pavilion at Point of the Bluff Vineyard - Hammondsport, NY

Tuesday July 20th - The Birchmere - Alexandria, VA

Wednesday July 21st - The Birchmere - Alexandria, VA

Friday July 23rd - The Paramount Theatre - Rutland, VT

Saturday July 24th - Marty's Driving Range - Mason, NH

Sunday July 25th - Scranton Circle Drive-In Theater - Scranton, PA

Tuesday July 27th - Stephen Talkhouse - Amagansett, NY

Thursday July 29th - Sellersville Theater - Sellersville, PA

Friday July 30th - The Kent Stage - Kent, OH

Saturday July 31st - Riverfront Live - Cincinnati, OH

Sunday August 1st - Mountain Stage - Charleston, WV

Friday August 6th - Big Top Chautauqua - Bayfield, WI

Saturday August 7th - Canterbury Park Summer Concert Series - Shakopee, MN

Tuesday August 17th - The Kessler - Dallas, TX

Friday August 20th - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Saturday August 21st - Amaturo Theatre - Fort Lauderdale, FL

Sunday August 22nd - Capitol Theatre - Clearwater, FL

Tuesday August 24th - Montgomery Performing Arts Centre - Montgomery, AL (With Los Lobos)

Thursday August 26th - The Freeman Stage at Bayside - Selbyville, DE (With Los Lobos)

Friday August 27th - Inssbrook After Hours - Glen Allen, VA (With Los Lobos)

Saturday August 28th - Atlanta Botanical Garden - Atlanta, GA (With Los Lobos)

Monday August 30th - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN (With Los Lobos)

Thursday September 2nd - Newberry Opera House - Newberry, SC

Friday September 3rd - Salvage Station - Asheville, NC (With Los Lobos)

Saturday September 4th - Beaver Dam Amphitheatre - Beaver Dam, KY (With Los Lobos)

Saturday October 16th - Brooklyn Made - Brooklyn, NY (Steve Earle Solo)

Friday October 22nd - Stoughton Opera House - Stoughton, WI (Steve Earle Solo)

Saturday October 23rd - Stoughton Opera House - Stoughton, WI (Steve Earle Solo)

Related Stories

Steve Earle Tributes Son Justin Townes Earle On Late Night TV

Steve Earle, Bobbie Gentry Lead Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Class Of 2020

Heart Singer Ann Wilson Covers Steve Earle On New Single

News > Steve Earle



