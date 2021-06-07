Dispatch Unplugging For Intimate Acoustic Tour

Dispatch have announced that they will be unplugging for a special intimate venue tour this fall that they will be calling An Acoustic Night with Dispatch.

Chadwick Stokes and Brad Corrigan will be joined by longtime bandmates and collaborators Matt Embree, John "JR" Reilly and Mike Sawitzke for the tour which will also feature special guest Emelise on all dates.

Thing will get underway on September 25th in Poughkeepsie, NY at the Bardavon 1869 Opera House and will finish up on November 5th and 6th with two nights at Belly Up in Solana Beach, CA. See the dates below:

An Acoustic Night with Dispatch Tour Dates

9/25 - Poughkeepsie, NY - Bardavon 1869 Opera House9/26 - Homer, NY - Homer Center for The Arts9/28 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall9/29 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall10/1 - Portland, ME - State Theatre10/2 - Portland, ME - State Theatre10/3 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground10/4 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground10/8 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theatre10/9 - State College, PA - The State Theatre10/11 - Madison, WI - Barrymore Theatre10/12 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre10/13 - Cincinnati, OH - 20th Century Theater10/15 - Bloomington, IN - Buskirk-Chumley Theatre10/16 - Iowa City, IA - The Englert Theatre10/18 - Fort Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre10/19 - Fort Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre10/21 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater10/22 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater10/23 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen11/2 - San Rafael, CA - Terrapin Crossroads11/3 - San Rafael, CA - Terrapin Crossroads11/5 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern11/6 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern

Related Stories

Dispatch Share Visualizer Video For 'Pour Into You'

News > Dispatch



