Dispatch Unplugging For Intimate Acoustic Tour

Dispatch have announced that they will be unplugging for a special intimate venue tour this fall that they will be calling An Acoustic Night with Dispatch.
Chadwick Stokes and Brad Corrigan will be joined by longtime bandmates and collaborators Matt Embree, John "JR" Reilly and Mike Sawitzke for the tour which will also feature special guest Emelise on all dates.
Thing will get underway on September 25th in Poughkeepsie, NY at the Bardavon 1869 Opera House and will finish up on November 5th and 6th with two nights at Belly Up in Solana Beach, CA. See the dates below:
