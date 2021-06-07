.

Dispatch Unplugging For Intimate Acoustic Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 06-07-2021

Dispatch tour poster

Dispatch have announced that they will be unplugging for a special intimate venue tour this fall that they will be calling An Acoustic Night with Dispatch.

Chadwick Stokes and Brad Corrigan will be joined by longtime bandmates and collaborators Matt Embree, John "JR" Reilly and Mike Sawitzke for the tour which will also feature special guest Emelise on all dates.

Thing will get underway on September 25th in Poughkeepsie, NY at the Bardavon 1869 Opera House and will finish up on November 5th and 6th with two nights at Belly Up in Solana Beach, CA. See the dates below:

An Acoustic Night with Dispatch Tour Dates


9/25 - Poughkeepsie, NY - Bardavon 1869 Opera House
9/26 - Homer, NY - Homer Center for The Arts
9/28 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
9/29 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
10/1 - Portland, ME - State Theatre
10/2 - Portland, ME - State Theatre
10/3 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground
10/4 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground
10/8 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theatre
10/9 - State College, PA - The State Theatre
10/11 - Madison, WI - Barrymore Theatre
10/12 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre
10/13 - Cincinnati, OH - 20th Century Theater
10/15 - Bloomington, IN - Buskirk-Chumley Theatre
10/16 - Iowa City, IA - The Englert Theatre
10/18 - Fort Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre
10/19 - Fort Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre
10/21 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater
10/22 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater
10/23 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen
11/2 - San Rafael, CA - Terrapin Crossroads
11/3 - San Rafael, CA - Terrapin Crossroads
11/5 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern
11/6 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern

News > Dispatch

