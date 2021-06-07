Grand Funk Railroad Announce Some Kind Of Wonderful Tour

Grand Funk Railroad have announced that they will be returning to the road this summer for their Some Kind Of Wonderful Tour, named after their iconic classic hit song.

The tour is set to kick off on July 2nd in Fayetteville, GA at the Southern Ground Amphitheater and will running through December with an as yet unannounced date.

Don Brewer shared his excitement about returning to the stage following the lengthy time off due to the pandemic. He said, "I can't wait to get back on stage and perform for people.

"This has been torture for me and the rest of the guys. We have been touring nonstop with this band since 2000 and the band and crew are family. Not seeing everyone on a regular basis has been very difficult. We have not had a break like this since 1982."



"When the reality of the pandemic initially set in and you knew you and the band couldn't tour, what was going through your mind?" See the announced dates below, with more to come:



7/2 Fayetteville, GA - Southern Ground Amphitheater

7/4 Harrisburg, NC - Harrisburg 4th of July Celebration

7/10 Chippewa Falls, WI - Northern Wisconsin State Fair

7/24 Walker, MN - Moondance Jam

7/31 Marion, IL - Marion Cultural and Civic Center

8/6 Waterloo, NY - del Lago Resort & Casino

8/8 Webster, MA - Indian Ranch

8/14 Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

8/27 Big Flats, NY - Summer Stage at Tag's

9/4 Portsmouth, OH - TBA

9/5 Wauseon, OH - Fulton County Fair

9/9 Cohasset, MA - South Shore Music Circus

9/10 Hyannis, MA - Cape Cod Melody Tent

9/17 Biloxi, MS - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi

9/18 Kansas City, MO - Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City

9/24 French Lick, IN - French Lick Resort

10/1 TBA

10/3 Dallas, TX - TBA

10/8 Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park

10/9 TBA

10/15 Las Vegas, NV - TBA

10/22 Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort

11/6 Florence, SC - TBA

11/12 TBA

11/13 TBA

11/20 TBA

11/27 TBA

12.3 TBA



