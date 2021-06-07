Judas Priest Announce 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour Dates

Judas Priest have announced the rescheduled dates for their 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour of North American, which has now been expanded with additional dates.
The trek will be launched this fall and will feature support from Sabaton. New stops have been added in Reading, Raleigh, Detroit, Rosemont, Minneapolis, West Valley City, Portland (OR), Independence, Nashville, Alpharetta, Charleston, Philadelphia, Newark, Lowell, Halifax, Laval, and Hamilton, ON.
Frontman Rob Halford had this to say about the band launching their upcoming 50th anniversary trek, "Defending the heavy metal faith for fifty years, the Priest is back!" -
Glenn Tipton added, "Time to don the leather and studs and roll out the Priest Machine - celebrating our 50 Heavy Metal Years!!" -
Ian Hill concluded, "After the horrific year of restrictions we've all had to endure, what better place to break free, than the land of the free - the USA!" See the dates below:
