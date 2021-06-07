Judas Priest Announce 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour Dates

Judas Priest have announced the rescheduled dates for their 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour of North American, which has now been expanded with additional dates.

The trek will be launched this fall and will feature support from Sabaton. New stops have been added in Reading, Raleigh, Detroit, Rosemont, Minneapolis, West Valley City, Portland (OR), Independence, Nashville, Alpharetta, Charleston, Philadelphia, Newark, Lowell, Halifax, Laval, and Hamilton, ON.

Frontman Rob Halford had this to say about the band launching their upcoming 50th anniversary trek, "Defending the heavy metal faith for fifty years, the Priest is back!" -



Glenn Tipton added, "Time to don the leather and studs and roll out the Priest Machine - celebrating our 50 Heavy Metal Years!!" -



Ian Hill concluded, "After the horrific year of restrictions we've all had to endure, what better place to break free, than the land of the free - the USA!" See the dates below:

50 Heavy Metal Years Tour Dates

9/8/2021 Reading PA Santander Arena9/9/2021 Virginia Beach VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater9/11/2021 Orlando FL Central Florida Fairgrounds9/13/2021 Charlotte NC PNC Music Pavilion9/14/2021 Raleigh NC Red Hat Amphitheater9/16/2021 Grand Rapids MI Van Andel Arena9/17/2021 Youngstown OH Covelli Centre9/19/2021 Detroit MI Fox Theatre9/20/2021 Rosemont IL Rosemont Theatre9/22/2021 Milwaukee WI Miller High Life Theatre9/23/2021 Minneapolis MN The Armory9/25/2021 Maryland Heights MO Saint Louis Music Park9/26/2021 Louisville KY Louder Than Life Festival9/29/2021 Denver CO The Mission Ballroom9/30/2021 West Valley City UT Maverik Center10/2/2021 Everett WA Angel Of The Winds Arena10/3/2021 Portland OR Moda Center10/5/2021 Oakland CA Fox Theater10/6/2021 Los Angeles CA Microsoft Theater10/8/2021 Las Vegas NV Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood10/9/2021 Phoenix AZ Arizona Federal Theatre10/12/2021 San Antonio TX Freeman Coliseum10/13/2021 Cedar Park TX HEB Center Cedar Park10/15/2021 Irving TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory10/16/2021 Oklahoma City OK The Zoo Amphitheatre10/19/2021 Independence MO Cable Dahmer Arena10/21/2021 Nashville TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium10/22/2021 Alpharetta GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre10/24/2021 Charleston WV Charleston Civic Center Coliseum10/25/2021 Philadelphia PA The Met10/27/2021 Newark NJ Prudential Center10/28/2021 Oxon Hill MD The Theater at MGM National Harbor10/30/2021 Mashantucket CT Foxwoods Resort Casino - Grand Theater10/31/2021 Lowell MA Tsongas Center At UMass Lowell11/2/2021 Halifax NS Scotiabank Centre11/4/2021 Laval , QC Place Bell11/5/2021 Hamilton ONT First Ontario Centre

