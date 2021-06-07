.

Judas Priest Announce 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour Dates

Keavin Wiggins | 06-07-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Judas Priest tour poster

Judas Priest have announced the rescheduled dates for their 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour of North American, which has now been expanded with additional dates.

The trek will be launched this fall and will feature support from Sabaton. New stops have been added in Reading, Raleigh, Detroit, Rosemont, Minneapolis, West Valley City, Portland (OR), Independence, Nashville, Alpharetta, Charleston, Philadelphia, Newark, Lowell, Halifax, Laval, and Hamilton, ON.

Frontman Rob Halford had this to say about the band launching their upcoming 50th anniversary trek, "Defending the heavy metal faith for fifty years, the Priest is back!" -

Glenn Tipton added, "Time to don the leather and studs and roll out the Priest Machine - celebrating our 50 Heavy Metal Years!!" -

Ian Hill concluded, "After the horrific year of restrictions we've all had to endure, what better place to break free, than the land of the free - the USA!" See the dates below:

50 Heavy Metal Years Tour Dates


9/8/2021 Reading PA Santander Arena
9/9/2021 Virginia Beach VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
9/11/2021 Orlando FL Central Florida Fairgrounds
9/13/2021 Charlotte NC PNC Music Pavilion
9/14/2021 Raleigh NC Red Hat Amphitheater
9/16/2021 Grand Rapids MI Van Andel Arena
9/17/2021 Youngstown OH Covelli Centre
9/19/2021 Detroit MI Fox Theatre
9/20/2021 Rosemont IL Rosemont Theatre
9/22/2021 Milwaukee WI Miller High Life Theatre
9/23/2021 Minneapolis MN The Armory
9/25/2021 Maryland Heights MO Saint Louis Music Park
9/26/2021 Louisville KY Louder Than Life Festival
9/29/2021 Denver CO The Mission Ballroom
9/30/2021 West Valley City UT Maverik Center
10/2/2021 Everett WA Angel Of The Winds Arena
10/3/2021 Portland OR Moda Center
10/5/2021 Oakland CA Fox Theater
10/6/2021 Los Angeles CA Microsoft Theater
10/8/2021 Las Vegas NV Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
10/9/2021 Phoenix AZ Arizona Federal Theatre
10/12/2021 San Antonio TX Freeman Coliseum
10/13/2021 Cedar Park TX HEB Center Cedar Park
10/15/2021 Irving TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
10/16/2021 Oklahoma City OK The Zoo Amphitheatre
10/19/2021 Independence MO Cable Dahmer Arena
10/21/2021 Nashville TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium
10/22/2021 Alpharetta GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
10/24/2021 Charleston WV Charleston Civic Center Coliseum
10/25/2021 Philadelphia PA The Met
10/27/2021 Newark NJ Prudential Center
10/28/2021 Oxon Hill MD The Theater at MGM National Harbor
10/30/2021 Mashantucket CT Foxwoods Resort Casino - Grand Theater
10/31/2021 Lowell MA Tsongas Center At UMass Lowell
11/2/2021 Halifax NS Scotiabank Centre
11/4/2021 Laval , QC Place Bell
11/5/2021 Hamilton ONT First Ontario Centre

Related Stories


Judas Priest Announce 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour Dates

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Wants To Collaborate With Babymetal

Former Judas Priest Member John Hinch Dead At 73

Judas Priest Reschedule 50th Anniversary European Tour

Judas Priest's Glenn Tipton Sells Half Of His Music Publishing

Judas Priest Taking Unusual Steps On Making New Album Says Halford 2020 In Review

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Making A Non Metal Album 2020 In Review

Judas Priest, Alice In Chains, Halestorm Stars Jam Thin Lizzy Classic 2020 In Review

Judas Priest's K.K. Downing and Ripper Owens Form New Band 2020 In Review

Rock Hall A Joke Says Judas Priest Star 2020 In Review

News > Judas Priest

advertisement
Day In Rock

Judas Priest Announce 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour Dates- The Eagles Expand Hotel California Tour- Sixx:A.M. Finishing Up Work On New Studio Album- more

Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Live Mammoth WVH 'Don't Back Down' Video- Queen Continue Look Back at 'We Will Rock You'- Rolling Stones Share Live 'Start Me Up' Video- more

KISS Stream 'Heaven's On Fire' Off The Soundboard- Soulfly Announce U.S. Summer Tour- Anthrax Get Dark On 1990's Persistence Of Time- Nick Oliveri- more

Van Halen 'Kitchen Sink' Farewell Sidelined By Covid Says Wolfgang- Paul Stanley Talks Upcoming KISS Biopic 'Shout It Out Loud'- Bad Wolves Reveal Their New Lead Singer- more

Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Season Is Almost Here

Suzi Moon - Call the Shots

MorleyView Dru

Travel News, Trips and Tips: A Namibia Trip That Really Rocks

3.2 - Third Impression

advertisement
Latest News

Judas Priest Announce 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour Dates

Dispatch Unplugging For Intimate Acoustic Tour

Noel Gallagher 'Flying On The Ground' With New Video

Mat Kearney Announces January Flower Tour

Urne Release 'The Palace of Devils & Wolves' Video

The Eagles Expand Hotel California Tour

Sixx:A.M. Finishing Up Work On New Studio Album Says Nikki Sixx

Architects Announce North American Tour