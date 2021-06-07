Memphis May Fire Deliver 'Blood & Water' With New Video

Memphis May Fire have returned with a brand new single that is entitled "Blood & Water" and they shared a music video for the track late last week.
Vocalist Matty Mullins had the following to say about the new single, "With everything that's happened over the last year, it feels surreal to be releasing new music.
"Creating during a pandemic came with a lot of challenges. But looking back, I think we needed that time off the road to fall in love with writing songs again.
"'Blood & Water' is just a taste of what's to come and we couldn't be more excited for the world to finally hear it." Watch the video below:
