.

Memphis May Fire Deliver 'Blood & Water' With New Video

Keavin Wiggins | 06-07-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Memphis May Fire single art

Memphis May Fire have returned with a brand new single that is entitled "Blood & Water" and they shared a music video for the track late last week.

Vocalist Matty Mullins had the following to say about the new single, "With everything that's happened over the last year, it feels surreal to be releasing new music.

"Creating during a pandemic came with a lot of challenges. But looking back, I think we needed that time off the road to fall in love with writing songs again.

"'Blood & Water' is just a taste of what's to come and we couldn't be more excited for the world to finally hear it." Watch the video below:


Related Stories


Memphis May Fire Deliver 'Blood & Water' With New Video

Memphis May Fire Tribute Linkin Park With 'Faint' Cover

Memphis May Fire Stream New Song and Set Album Release

News > Memphis May Fire

advertisement
Day In Rock

Judas Priest Announce 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour Dates- The Eagles Expand Hotel California Tour- Sixx:A.M. Finishing Up Work On New Studio Album- more

Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Live Mammoth WVH 'Don't Back Down' Video- Queen Continue Look Back at 'We Will Rock You'- Rolling Stones Share Live 'Start Me Up' Video- more

KISS Stream 'Heaven's On Fire' Off The Soundboard- Soulfly Announce U.S. Summer Tour- Anthrax Get Dark On 1990's Persistence Of Time- Nick Oliveri- more

Van Halen 'Kitchen Sink' Farewell Sidelined By Covid Says Wolfgang- Paul Stanley Talks Upcoming KISS Biopic 'Shout It Out Loud'- Bad Wolves Reveal Their New Lead Singer- more

Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Season Is Almost Here

Suzi Moon - Call the Shots

MorleyView Dru

Travel News, Trips and Tips: A Namibia Trip That Really Rocks

3.2 - Third Impression

advertisement
Latest News

Memphis May Fire Deliver 'Blood & Water' With New Video

New Order and Pet Shop Boys Add Paul Oakenfold To Unity Tour

Yes Guitarist Steve Howe Announces New Homebrew Album

Judas Priest Announce 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour Dates

Dispatch Unplugging For Intimate Acoustic Tour

Noel Gallagher 'Flying On The Ground' With New Video

Mat Kearney Announces January Flower Tour

Urne Release 'The Palace of Devils & Wolves' Video