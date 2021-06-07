.

Noel Gallagher 'Flying On The Ground' With New Video

Keavin Wiggins | 06-07-2021

Noel Gallagher cover art

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds are premiering their brand new video at 10AM PST today for their track 'Flying On The Ground'. The song comes from their forthcoming album 'Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)'.

Gallagher said of the new track, "Flying On The Ground is literally the best thing I've released since the last thing I released. If Burt Bacharach wrote for Motown this is what it would sound like ... only not as good ... obviously."

The video stars actors Matt Smith and Gala Gordon and Noel makes a cameo appearance. He said of the clip, "This video reveals the true darkness behind the relationship between our protagonists ... and its tragic undoing - a blatant nod to 'A Bout De Souffle' and 'Bande A Part' ('The Outsiders').

"Matt and Gala were left to their own devices to improvise each scene within both videos." Watch the video once available below:


