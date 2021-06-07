Noel Gallagher 'Flying On The Ground' With New Video

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds are premiering their brand new video at 10AM PST today for their track 'Flying On The Ground'. The song comes from their forthcoming album 'Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)'.
Gallagher said of the new track, "Flying On The Ground is literally the best thing I've released since the last thing I released. If Burt Bacharach wrote for Motown this is what it would sound like ... only not as good ... obviously."
The video stars actors Matt Smith and Gala Gordon and Noel makes a cameo appearance. He said of the clip, "This video reveals the true darkness behind the relationship between our protagonists ... and its tragic undoing - a blatant nod to 'A Bout De Souffle' and 'Bande A Part' ('The Outsiders').
"Matt and Gala were left to their own devices to improvise each scene within both videos." Watch the video once available below:
Noel Gallagher Shares 'We're On Our Way Now' Video
Noel Gallagher Named Record Store Day UK Ambassador
Noel Gallagher Unplugs For Late Night TV Performance
Noel Gallagher Streams 'We're On Our Way Now' Lyric Video
Noel Gallagher Kicks Off New Year By Sharing New Song Demo
Noel Gallagher Shares Lost Oasis Demo Song
Noel Gallagher Revives Oasis demo On Blue Moon Rising EP
Noel Gallagher Releases 'Blue Moon Rising' Video
Noel Gallagher Releases 'Wandering Star' Video
Judas Priest Announce 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour Dates- The Eagles Expand Hotel California Tour- Sixx:A.M. Finishing Up Work On New Studio Album- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Live Mammoth WVH 'Don't Back Down' Video- Queen Continue Look Back at 'We Will Rock You'- Rolling Stones Share Live 'Start Me Up' Video- more
KISS Stream 'Heaven's On Fire' Off The Soundboard- Soulfly Announce U.S. Summer Tour- Anthrax Get Dark On 1990's Persistence Of Time- Nick Oliveri- more
Van Halen 'Kitchen Sink' Farewell Sidelined By Covid Says Wolfgang- Paul Stanley Talks Upcoming KISS Biopic 'Shout It Out Loud'- Bad Wolves Reveal Their New Lead Singer- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Season Is Almost Here
Travel News, Trips and Tips: A Namibia Trip That Really Rocks
Judas Priest Announce 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour Dates
Dispatch Unplugging For Intimate Acoustic Tour
Noel Gallagher 'Flying On The Ground' With New Video
Mat Kearney Announces January Flower Tour
Urne Release 'The Palace of Devils & Wolves' Video
The Eagles Expand Hotel California Tour
Sixx:A.M. Finishing Up Work On New Studio Album Says Nikki Sixx
Architects Announce North American Tour