Sixx:A.M. Finishing Up Work On New Studio Album Says Nikki Sixx

Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx shared the news on social media that his other band, Sixx:A.M., is wrapping up work on their forthcoming studio album.
The new record will be the follow up to their 2016 effort "Prayers For The Blessed Vol. 2". Nikki had this to say, "Got a lot of work done on the new book, LA Rats, a new creative endeavor I am about to embark on and seeing family.
"Finishing up new Sixx:A.M. with James (Michael - vocalist) and DJ (Ashba - guitarist) now and next time you see me I'll be fly fishing on the Snake river ... THIS is gonna be a great summer with so much opening up but I really look forward to the Stadium tour NEXT summer...Been a minute since I've been onstage......"
