.

Urne Release 'The Palace of Devils & Wolves' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 06-07-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Urne cover art

London metal trio Urne have released a music video for their song "The Palace of Devils & Wolves." The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Serpent & Spirit", which is due on June 25.

Bassist/vocalist Joe Nally had this to say about the song, "When it came to writing 'The Palace of Devils & Wolves,' we wanted to write a straightforward heavy metal song compared to some of the longer pieces on Serpent & Spirit.

"Inspired by late '70s-Judas Priest and Megadeth Countdown to Extinction with our own spin, I believe we wrote a song that will have people headbanging at shows and festivals all over."

He said of the video, "The video was shot by Gav Thane and edited by our very own Angus Neyra. We took huge inspiration from the classic '90s metal videos; if there was a new Drilling the Vein video compilation coming out now, we would want this video on there.

"We wanted the grittiness of 'Davidian' (Machine Head) mixed with the energy of 'Slave New World' (Sepultura) but again, with our own spin." Watch the video below:


Related Stories


Urne Release 'The Palace of Devils & Wolves' Video

News > Urne

advertisement
Day In Rock

Judas Priest Announce 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour Dates- The Eagles Expand Hotel California Tour- Sixx:A.M. Finishing Up Work On New Studio Album- more

Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Live Mammoth WVH 'Don't Back Down' Video- Queen Continue Look Back at 'We Will Rock You'- Rolling Stones Share Live 'Start Me Up' Video- more

KISS Stream 'Heaven's On Fire' Off The Soundboard- Soulfly Announce U.S. Summer Tour- Anthrax Get Dark On 1990's Persistence Of Time- Nick Oliveri- more

Van Halen 'Kitchen Sink' Farewell Sidelined By Covid Says Wolfgang- Paul Stanley Talks Upcoming KISS Biopic 'Shout It Out Loud'- Bad Wolves Reveal Their New Lead Singer- more

Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Season Is Almost Here

Suzi Moon - Call the Shots

MorleyView Dru

Travel News, Trips and Tips: A Namibia Trip That Really Rocks

3.2 - Third Impression

advertisement
Latest News

Judas Priest Announce 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour Dates

Dispatch Unplugging For Intimate Acoustic Tour

Noel Gallagher 'Flying On The Ground' With New Video

Mat Kearney Announces January Flower Tour

Urne Release 'The Palace of Devils & Wolves' Video

The Eagles Expand Hotel California Tour

Sixx:A.M. Finishing Up Work On New Studio Album Says Nikki Sixx

Architects Announce North American Tour