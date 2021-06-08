.

Bruce Springsteen On Broadway Series Returning

Bruce Henne | 06-08-2021

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen will return to Broadway this summer for a limited run of his acclaimed "Springsteen On Broadway" performances at Jujamcyn's St. James Theatre.

Based on his worldwide best-selling autobiography, "Born To Run", the series sees the New Jersey rocker performing and sharing the stories behind songs from his legendary catalog.

The show's original run included 236 sold-out performances at Jujamcyn's Walter Kerr Theatre, beginning in October 2017 and concluding in December 2018; Springsteen earned a Special Tony Award for the performances, which were later adapted into a film and a soundtrack album.

Now, Springsteen will return for another run of show from June 26 to September 4. "I loved doing Springsteen on Broadway," says the singer, "and I'm thrilled to have been asked to reprise the show as part of the reopening of Broadway." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

