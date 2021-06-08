Linkin Park Pass Another 1 Billion Stream Milestone

(hennemusic) Linkin Park's 2000 classic, "In The End", has passed one billion streams on Spotify. The fourth single from the band's debut album, "Hybrid Theory", is the first nu-metal song to reach this milestone, according to Chart Data.
The song reached No. 2 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and was a Top 10 hit in dozens of countries upon its original release. News of the Spotify milestone follows word last summer that "In The End" passed the 1 billion views mark on YouTube, while "Hybrid Theory" hit a new sales milestone when it was officially certified 12 times platinum by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) for US sales in excess of 12 million copies.
Last fall, Linkin Park shared a demo of "In The End" in sync with the release of a series of expanded 20th anniversary reissues of the record. Frontman Chester Bennington committed suicide at his Los Angeles area home in 2017 at the age of 41; the group hosted a tribute concert in honor of their late singer at the Hollywood Bowl three months after his passing, where they were joined by members of Avenged Sevenfold, Bring Me The Horizon, Blink-182, Sum 41 and System Of A Down, among others. See the tweet and watch the vide here.
Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Releases 'Happy Endings' Video
Trivium's Matt Heafy and Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda To Deliver 'Epic' Track
Linkin Park Release 'One Step Closer (100 gecs Reanimation)'
Linkin Park's 'Hybrid Theory' Hit New Milestone 2020 In Review
Linkin Park Stream Rare 1999 Demo From Expanded 'Hybrid Theory' 2020 In Review
Linkin Park Announce Q&A and Concert Stream Event
Linkin Park Stream Quite Different 'In The End' Demo
Linkin Park's 'Hybrid Theory' Hits New Milestone
Linkin Park Stream Rare 1999 Demo From Expanded 'Hybrid Theory'
Lost 1981 Van Halen Dinosaur Video Surfaces Online- Judas Priest Announce 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour Dates- Eagles Expand Hotel California Tour- Sixx:A.M. Finishing Up Album- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Live Mammoth WVH 'Don't Back Down' Video- Queen Continue Look Back at 'We Will Rock You'- Rolling Stones Share Live 'Start Me Up' Video- more
KISS Stream 'Heaven's On Fire' Off The Soundboard- Soulfly Announce U.S. Summer Tour- Anthrax Get Dark On 1990's Persistence Of Time- Nick Oliveri- more
Van Halen 'Kitchen Sink' Farewell Sidelined By Covid Says Wolfgang- Paul Stanley Talks Upcoming KISS Biopic 'Shout It Out Loud'- Bad Wolves Reveal Their New Lead Singer- more
Sites and Sounds: Danny Zelisko Presents Returns with Full Concert Slate
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Season Is Almost Here
Travel News, Trips and Tips: A Namibia Trip That Really Rocks
Sammy Hagar To Rock The NASCAR All-Star Race
Linkin Park Pass Another 1 Billion Stream Milestone
Slipknot and Rob Zombie Lead Rocklahoma Lineup
The Tragically Hip Deliver Rare Performance At Juno Awards
Bruce Springsteen On Broadway Series Returning
Singled Out: Angela Autumn's Shooter
Lost 1981 Van Halen Dinosaur Video Surfaces Online
Bayside, Senses Fail, Hawthorne Heights Summer Tour