.

Lynyrd Skynyrd Launching Big Wheels Keep On Turnin' Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 06-08-2021

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Lynyrd Skynyrd will be launching their Big Wheels Keep On Turnin' Tour this weekend after their Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour was sidelined by the pandemic.

The band has announced the first 30 dates for the trek which is set to kick off on June 13th in Forest City, IA at the Country Thunder Iowa and is currently set to conclude on November 19th in Bossier City, LA at the Brookshire Grocery Arena.


Original Lynyrd Skynyrd member Gary Rossington, lead singer Johnny Van Zant and lead guitarist Rickey Medlocke shared a video message with fans about their return to the road.

Van Zant had this to say, "We were two shows into the end of the three-year plan for the farewell tour, when the virus hit and everything was just gone.

"Once something is taken away from you - music and touring in our case - you truly realize how important it is and such a part of your life. Music is a great healer, and that's what we all turn to when things are good or bad. A Skynyrd show is a family affair, and we want these dates to help heal our fans as much as ourselves."

Rossington added, "COVID turned our world upside down. And since that time, we have been talking amongst the band, and realized that music has such a way of healing.

"Maybe it's not our time to go. And maybe it's our time to lift people's spirits and lives and bring back some joy and happiness after so much turmoil this past year. We're still standing, still keeping the music going." Watch the full message from the band and see the dates below:

Lynyrd Skynyrd Big Wheels Keep On Turnin' Tour


06/13 Forest City, IA Country Thunder Iowa
06/18 Ft. Worth, TX Billy Bob's Texas
06/19 Ft. Worth, TX Billy Bob's Texas
07/22 Shakopee, MN Twin Cities Summer Jam
07/23 Minot, ND North Dakota State Fair
08/09 Canton, OH Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium
08/10 Jackson, MI Jackson County Fair
08/13 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
08/14 Cullman, AL Rock The South
08/19 Canandaigua, NY CMAC
08/20 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
08/22 Wildwood, NJ Barefoot Country Music Festival
08/27 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
08/28 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
09/03 Paducah, KY Touchdowns and Tunes Tailgate Party
09/04 Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater
09/17 Selbyville, DE Freeman Arts Pavilion
09/18 Doswell, VA After Hours Concerts at the Meadow Event Park
09/23 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center
09/27 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheater
10/01 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheater
10/02 Laughlin, NV Laughlin Event Center
10/08 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center
10/09 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
11/05 Knoxville, TN Thompson Boling Arena
11/06 Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum
11/13 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
11/14 Daytona Beach, FL Welcome to Rockville
11/19 Bossier City, LA Brookshire Grocery Arena

