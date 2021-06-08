.

Sammy Hagar To Rock The NASCAR All-Star Race

Bruce Henne | 06-08-2021

Sammy Hagar video still

(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar has announced that he will be performing at the 37th Annual NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, June 13. The rocker will be joined by guitarist Vic Johnson for the appearance.

"Get ready to rock, roll, and race," says Hagar. "Tune into NASCAR on FOX next Sunday for the NASCAR All-Star Race and a special pre-race performance. I'm sure you can guess what song I'll play before the race starts! Don't miss it on FS1!"

"I Can't Drive 55"; the lead single from Hagar's eighth record, "VOA", went on to become the signature song of the singer's solo career while reaching No. 26 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Hagar And The Circle have been playing a spring series of US concert dates as the live music industry begins its return in the country during the pandemic. Read more and watch the "I Can't Drive 55" video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Sammy Hagar To Rock The NASCAR All-Star Race

