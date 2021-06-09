John 5 Announces U.S. Summer Tour

John 5 has announced that he will be hitting the road for a 22 date solo tour of the U.S. this summer that will feature support from Jared James Nichols and Black Satellite.
YouTuber, musician, and multi-instrumentalist Sarah Longfield will also be joining the trek on select dates in Sioux Falls, Sioux City at The Marquee and Lincoln at Royal Grove.
The trek is set to get underway on August 10th in Iowa City, IA at the Wildwood and will be wrapping up on September 3rd in Pryor, OK at this year's Rocklahoma.
John 5 had this to say, "I've always been excited to go on tour but this time it's amplified by a million. I can't wait to see everybody's faces and say hello to everybody coming out to the shows.
"I'm very excited to have Jared James Nichols, Black Satellite and Sarah Longfield joining us on this run. I'm sure we're gonna have a great time." See the dates below:
Tue 10 Aug Iowa City, IA Wildwood
Wed 11 Aug Des Moines, IA Lefty's
Thu 12 Aug Sioux Falls, SD Bigs Bar
Fri 13 Aug Sioux City, IA The Marquee
Sat 14 Aug Lincoln, NE Royal Grove
Sun 15 Aug Lawrence, KS The Bottleneck
Tue 17 Aug St. Louis, MO Red Flag
Wed 18 Aug Ft. Wayne, IN Piere's Event Center
Thu 19 Aug Hobart, IN The Art Theater
Fri 20 Aug Marietta, OH Adelphia Music Hall
Sat 21 Aug Leesburg, VA Tally Ho Theater
Sun 22 Aug Stroudsburg, PA Sherman Theater
Tue 24 Aug Nashville, TN Basement East
Wed 25 Aug Chattanooga, TN Songbirds
Thu 26 Aug Johnson City, TN Capone's
Fri 27 Aug Pipestem, WV Metal In The Mountains
Sat 28 Aug Birmingham, AL Saturn
Sun 29 Aug Miramar Beach, FL Village Door
Tue 31 Aug Huntsville, AL Sidetracks
Wed 01 Sep Jackson, MS Martin's
Thu 02 Sep Memphis, TN Growlers
Fri 03 Sep Pryor, OK Rocklahoma
