Foo Fighters To Reopen Madison Square Garden Concerts

Bruce Henne | 06-10-2021

Foo Fighters event poster courtesy Nasty Little Man

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters will reopen New York's Madison Square Garden on June 20 with the first 100% full capacity concert at the iconic venue since March 2020.

The show is part of the group's newly-announced 26th anniversary tour as they promote their latest album, "Medicine At Midnight", which debuted at No. 1 in several countries while entering the US charts at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

"We've been waiting for this day for over a year," says the band. "And Madison Square Garden is going to feel that HARD. New York, get ready for a long ass night of screaming our heads off together to 26 years of Foos. There is a catch if you want tickets. Read about that here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

