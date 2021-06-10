Led Zeppelin: Robert Plant Revisits Collaboration With Jimmy Page

(hennemusic) Robert Plant is revisiting a 1997 collaboration with his Led Zeppelin bandmate Jimmy Page on the latest episode of his Digging Deep podcast series.
The track was recorded for the Rainer Ptacek tribute album, "The Inner Flame", a fundraising effort for the German-born, American-based blues-folk guitarist to cover health care costs after he was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 1996; he passed away the following year.
"Jimmy's guitar is absolutely out of this world," says Plant about the song. 'We were able to spin effects and overcook the snare and do stuff that Jimmy and I would not have done in our normal relationship as songwriters and players."
Plant recently announced a series of UK live shows with his new band, Saving Grace; the series will open in Tenbury Wells on June 22, and include appearances at the Black Deer Festival in June and the Underneath The Stars Festival in late July. Stream the episode here.
