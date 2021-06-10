Lindsey Buckingham Announces Album And Tour

(hennemusic) Lindsey Buckingham has announced plans to release his first solo album in a decade and support it with a fall US tour. Due September 17, the project was produced and recorded by Buckingham at his home studio in Los Angeles over the past few years.
"My new self-titled album is one I've been intending to get out for a couple of years now, but on more than one occasion, unforeseen circumstances necessitated a postponement of plans," Buckingham explains. "Now that we're back in gear, I'm thrilled to finally be sharing this new music with my listeners!"
The project is being previewed with the lead single, "I Don't Mind." "'I Don't Mind', like many of the songs on my new album, is about the challenges couples face in long-term relationships," says Buckingham. "Over time, two people inevitably find the need to augment their initial dynamic with one of flexibility, an acceptance of each others' flaws, and a willingness to continually work on issues; it is the essence of a good long-term relationship. This song celebrates that spirit and discipline."
"Lindsey Buckingham" will be available in multiple formats, including vinyl, CD and on all digital and streaming services, while a limited edition blue vinyl version is also available via the rocker's website.
Buckingham will be returning to the stage with a 30-city US tour, marking his first in-person shows following a life-saving open-heart surgery in 2019; the series will open in Milwaukee on September 1 and run into late December. Stream the song and see the tour dates here.
Lindsey Buckingham Postpones Spring Tour
The Killers Recruit Lindsey Buckingham For New Song 'Caution'
Lindsey Buckingham Announces 1st Post Heart Surgery Tour
Lindsey Buckingham Plans First Live Show Since Heart Surgery
Lindsey Buckingham Performs For First Time Since Open Heart Surgery
Fleetwood Mac React To Lindsey Buckingham's Emergency Surgery
Lindsey Buckingham Has Emergency Open Heart Surgery
Fleetwood Mac Reveal Details Of Lindsey Buckingham Split 2018 In Review
Lindsey Buckingham Ends Legal Battle With Fleetwood Mac
Robert Plant Revisits Collaboration With Jimmy Page- Foo Fighters To Reopen Madison Square Garden Concerts- Lindsey Buckingham Announces Album And Tour- more
Guns N' Roses To Play First Rock Concert At New Vegas Stadium- Sammy Hagar To Rock The NASCAR All-Star Race- AC/DC Preview 'Witch's Spell' Video- Lynyrd Skynyrd- more
Lost 1981 Van Halen Dinosaur Video Surfaces Online- Judas Priest Announce 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour Dates- Eagles Expand Hotel California Tour- Sixx:A.M. Finishing Up Album- more
Aerosmith Star Doubts Band Will Ever Play Live Again- Motley Crue, Sabbath, Rob Zombie Offshoot L.A. Rats Get Animated- Ill Nino Stars Debut First Song From New Group- more
Caught In The Act: John Corabi Unplugged In Indiana
Sites and Sounds: Danny Zelisko Presents Returns with Full Concert Slate
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Season Is Almost Here
Led Zeppelin: Robert Plant Revisits Collaboration With Jimmy Page
Black Label Society, Obituary and Prong Announce Tour
Meshuggah Forced To Postpone Headline Tour
Foo Fighters To Reopen Madison Square Garden Concerts
Lindsey Buckingham Announces Album And Tour
The Pretty Reckless Recruit Soundgarden Icons For New Video
Black Veil Brides Release 'Crimson Skies' Video