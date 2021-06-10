Meshuggah Forced To Postpone Headline Tour

Meshuggah shared the bad news with fans that they have been forced to postpone their 2021 European headline tour until 2022 due to the pandemic restrictions still in place in the region.
The band said, "Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the uncertainty that all regions in Europe will be able to restore and provide a safe environment for concerts this autumn, Meshuggah have unfortunately had to make the decision to push back their European headline tour dates to May 2022.
"The good news is that special guests Zeal & Ardor will still be part of the tour and will also be added to the line up for the Royal Albert Hall show in London, and that additional shows in Dublin, Cologne and Nancy have now been added to the routing.
"Ruhrpott Metal Meeting, being a festival with fixed dates, cannot be re-scheduled. Tickets will remain valid from the 2021 dates, please contact your ticket provider with any queries." See the rescheduled dates below:
05.05. D-Hamburg - EOA
06.05. D-Leipzig - Haus Auensee
08.05. D-Cologne - Palladium
09.05. F-Paris - L'Olympia
10.05. I-Milan - Alcatraz
12.05. D-Munich - Tonhalle
13.05. F-Lyon - Le Transbordeur
14.05. F-Nancy - Nancy M'N'M Festival *
15.05. D-Wiesbaden - Schlachthof
17.05. D-Berlin - Columbiahalle
18.05. NL-Tilburg - 013
20.05. A-Vienna - Arena
21.05. CH-Zurich - Samsung Hall
22.05. LUX-Esch Sur Alzette - Rockhal
23.05. B-Brussels - Ancienne Belgique
24.05. F-Lille - L'Aeronef
26.05. UK-Nottingham - Rock City
28.05. UK-Manchester - Academy
29.05. UK-Bristol - O2 Academy
30.05. SCT-Glasgow - Barrowlands
01.06. IRL-Dublin - Olympia
03.06. UK-London - Royal Albert Hall
* festival show without Zeal & Ardor
