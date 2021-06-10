Meshuggah Forced To Postpone Headline Tour

Meshuggah shared the bad news with fans that they have been forced to postpone their 2021 European headline tour until 2022 due to the pandemic restrictions still in place in the region.

The band said, "Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the uncertainty that all regions in Europe will be able to restore and provide a safe environment for concerts this autumn, Meshuggah have unfortunately had to make the decision to push back their European headline tour dates to May 2022.

"The good news is that special guests Zeal & Ardor will still be part of the tour and will also be added to the line up for the Royal Albert Hall show in London, and that additional shows in Dublin, Cologne and Nancy have now been added to the routing.

"Ruhrpott Metal Meeting, being a festival with fixed dates, cannot be re-scheduled. Tickets will remain valid from the 2021 dates, please contact your ticket provider with any queries." See the rescheduled dates below:

05.05. D-Hamburg - EOA

06.05. D-Leipzig - Haus Auensee

08.05. D-Cologne - Palladium

09.05. F-Paris - L'Olympia

10.05. I-Milan - Alcatraz

12.05. D-Munich - Tonhalle

13.05. F-Lyon - Le Transbordeur

14.05. F-Nancy - Nancy M'N'M Festival *

15.05. D-Wiesbaden - Schlachthof

17.05. D-Berlin - Columbiahalle

18.05. NL-Tilburg - 013

20.05. A-Vienna - Arena

21.05. CH-Zurich - Samsung Hall

22.05. LUX-Esch Sur Alzette - Rockhal

23.05. B-Brussels - Ancienne Belgique

24.05. F-Lille - L'Aeronef

26.05. UK-Nottingham - Rock City

28.05. UK-Manchester - Academy

29.05. UK-Bristol - O2 Academy

30.05. SCT-Glasgow - Barrowlands

01.06. IRL-Dublin - Olympia

03.06. UK-London - Royal Albert Hall

* festival show without Zeal & Ardor



