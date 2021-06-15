Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Named Kentucky Colonel

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford revealed via social media that he has honored with the title of "Kentucky Colonel" by the Governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear.
Halford shared a photo on his official Instagram page of himself holding the certificate and he wrote, "thank you governor and the people's of Kentucky a great honour and organisation that's making good things happen"
He included the hashtags "#heavymetal #ink #tattoo #motivation #honor #good #vibes #group #kentucky #charity #community #awareness #style #love #family #friends #fans #one #world #peace #respect #all @kycolonels". See the post here.
