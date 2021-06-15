.

Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Named Kentucky Colonel

Michael Angulia | 06-15-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Judas Priest social media capture

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford revealed via social media that he has honored with the title of "Kentucky Colonel" by the Governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear.

Halford shared a photo on his official Instagram page of himself holding the certificate and he wrote, "thank you governor and the people's of Kentucky a great honour and organisation that's making good things happen"

He included the hashtags "#heavymetal #ink #tattoo #motivation #honor #good #vibes #group #kentucky #charity #community #awareness #style #love #family #friends #fans #one #world #peace #respect #all @kycolonels". See the post here.

Related Stories


Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Named Kentucky Colonel

Judas Priest Announce 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour Dates

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Wants To Collaborate With Babymetal

Former Judas Priest Member John Hinch Dead At 73

Judas Priest Reschedule 50th Anniversary European Tour

Judas Priest's Glenn Tipton Sells Half Of His Music Publishing

Judas Priest Taking Unusual Steps On Making New Album Says Halford 2020 In Review

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Making A Non Metal Album 2020 In Review

Judas Priest, Alice In Chains, Halestorm Stars Jam Thin Lizzy Classic 2020 In Review

Judas Priest's K.K. Downing and Ripper Owens Form New Band 2020 In Review

News > Judas Priest

advertisement
Day In Rock

Wolfgang Addresses Unreleased Van Halen Songs Rumors- KISS Rock The Tribeca Film Festival- Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Named Kentucky Colonel- Clapton- more

Foo Fighters Announce Intimate Club Show- Wolfgang Talks Van Halen Reunion Backlash- X Ambassadors Unleash 'My Own Monster'- Noel Gallagher Rocks Oasis Classic- more

Wolfgang Van Halen Streams Mammoth WVH's Debut Album- Daughtry Release 'Heavy Is The Crown' Video- Pink Floyd Share Early Dark Side Of The Moon Tour Performance- more

Robert Plant Revisits Collaboration With Jimmy Page- Motorhead Share Previously Unreleased 1981 Recording- Foo Fighters To Reopen Madison Square Garden Concerts more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Corey Taylor (Stone Sour/Slipknot)

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Unplugged In Indiana

Sites and Sounds: Danny Zelisko Presents Returns with Full Concert Slate

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Season Is Almost Here

Suzi Moon - Call the Shots

advertisement
Latest News

Wolfgang Addresses Unreleased Van Halen Songs Rumors

KISS Rock The Tribeca Film Festival

Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Named Kentucky Colonel

Cheap Trick Perform As Tom Recovers From Open Heart Surgery

Singled Out: Sarantos' I Never Catch the Train

Carlos Santana Announces Blessings and Miracles Tour

Steve Winwood In The Studio For 'Back In The High Life' Anniversary

Sammy Hagar Rocks 'I Can't Drive 55' For NASCAR All-Star Race