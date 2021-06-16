Death Dealer Address Military Suicide Epidemic with '22 Gone' Video

Death Dealer tackle the tragic military suicide epidemic in the U.S. with an average of 22 service members committing suicide each day with their new "22 Gone" video.

Frontman Sean Peck shared this about the song, "When I was researching the song, I was blown away by this shocking number of tragic losses that happen each day. This video brings attention to it in a very powerful way.

"Even though it was a ballad, this song was a surprise hit with the critics and our fans so we decided to give it the video treatment. We put it out via Youtube, since we only release a limited amount of content to the streaming services.

"We are focusing on exclusive music content to our supporters that buy the physical product and only those that bought the record have heard this track."

Stu Marshall added, "I feel passionately about our combat agencies and respect the fact these people put their lives on the line every day for our liberties and freedoms.

"Australian and American troops have stood shoulder to shoulder for decades and this song resonates the sadness of soldier suicide and why we need to support our troops in every way we can.

"22 Gone represents some of Sean's best lyric writing in my opinion."

Ross The Boss says that the track is "Without a doubt, the most depressing song in Heavy Metal history!" Watch the video below:

