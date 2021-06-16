Death Dealer Address Military Suicide Epidemic with '22 Gone' Video

Death Dealer tackle the tragic military suicide epidemic in the U.S. with an average of 22 service members committing suicide each day with their new "22 Gone" video.
Frontman Sean Peck shared this about the song, "When I was researching the song, I was blown away by this shocking number of tragic losses that happen each day. This video brings attention to it in a very powerful way.
"Even though it was a ballad, this song was a surprise hit with the critics and our fans so we decided to give it the video treatment. We put it out via Youtube, since we only release a limited amount of content to the streaming services.
"We are focusing on exclusive music content to our supporters that buy the physical product and only those that bought the record have heard this track."
Stu Marshall added, "I feel passionately about our combat agencies and respect the fact these people put their lives on the line every day for our liberties and freedoms.
"Australian and American troops have stood shoulder to shoulder for decades and this song resonates the sadness of soldier suicide and why we need to support our troops in every way we can.
"22 Gone represents some of Sean's best lyric writing in my opinion."
Ross The Boss says that the track is "Without a doubt, the most depressing song in Heavy Metal history!" Watch the video below:
Singled Out: Death Dealer's The Heretic Has Returned
Death Dealer Stream 'The Heretic Has Returned'
Death Dealer Deliver 'Every Nation'
Death Dealer Release 'Running With The Wolves' Video
Death Dealer Stream Song From Forthcoming Album
Death Dealer Add Mike Lepond To Lineup and Announce Album
Twenty One Pilots To Rock Clubs To Arenas- The Killers and Bruce Springsteen Team Up- Soundgarden Reach Agreement With Chris Cornell's Widow- Metallica- more
Wolfgang Addresses Unreleased Van Halen Songs Rumors- Alex Lifeson- KISS Rock The Tribeca Film Festival- Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Named Kentucky Colonel- more
KISS Announce American End Of The Road Farewell Tour Dates- Eric Clapton Announces U.S. Tour- Sammy Hagar Rocks 'I Can't Drive 55' For NASCAR All-Star Race- more
Foo Fighters Announce Intimate Club Show- Wolfgang Talks Van Halen Reunion Backlash- X Ambassadors Unleash 'My Own Monster'- Noel Gallagher Rocks Oasis Classic- more
Caught In The Act: Corey Taylor (Stone Sour/Slipknot)
Caught In The Act: John Corabi Unplugged In Indiana
Sites and Sounds: Danny Zelisko Presents Returns with Full Concert Slate
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Season Is Almost Here
The Killers and Bruce Springsteen Team Up For 'Dustland'
Thomas Rhett Shares New Song 'Things Dads Do'
Noel Gallagher To Perform On The Tonight Show
Guns N' Roses Offshoot PSSR Release New Song 'She's All Right'
Portugal The Man Announce Tour Dates And Release EP
Ours Announce U.S. Summer Tour Dates
Twenty One Pilots To Rock Clubs To Arenas With Takeover Tour
Soundgarden Reach Agreement With Chris Cornell's Widow