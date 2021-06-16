.

Noel Gallagher To Perform On The Tonight Show

Bruce Henne | 06-16-2021

(hennemusic) Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds have announced that they will perform on NBC-TV's Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, June 17th.

The former Oasis rocker and his band will appear in support of their newly-released greatest hits package, "Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)", a compilation that features highlights from the first decade of their career.

The set was previewed ahead of its release with videos for a pair of new songs: "We're On Our Way Now" and "Flying On The Ground." "Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)" is now available in multiple formats, including a 2-CD set, a deluxe 3-CD package and a vinyl boxset. Watch the "We're On Our Way Now" video here.

