.

Ours Announce U.S. Summer Tour Dates

Keavin Wiggins | 06-16-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Ours photo courtesy Chipster

Ours have announced a series of late summer U.S. tour dates that they will be launching in support of their brand new self-titled album, which hit stores last month.

They will be kicking things off in Atlanta, GA on August 7th at Smiths and have announced dates that run through August 29th in Chicago, IL at Schubas.

Jimmy Gnecco had this to say, "The performances, production, and songs on this album show the band in their most exciting and radiant form to date.

"The songs are built to get 80,000 people a night up on their feet and feeling a part of this universal positive energy, while not sacrificing the personal emotional connection." See the dates below:

8/7/21: Atlanta - Smiths
8/11/21: Austin - 3Ten
8/12/21: Dallas - Three Links
8/14/21: Scottsdale - Wasted Grain
8/18/21 & 8/19/21: Los Angeles - Viper Room
8/23/21: Portland - Star Theatre
8/24/21: Seattle - El Corazon
8/26/21: Denver - Globe
8/28/21: Detroit - Sanctuary
8/29/21: Chicago - Schubas

Related Stories


Ours Announce U.S. Summer Tour Dates

Singled Out: Ours' Bring It On

Ours Release New Song 'Wounds Of Love'

News > Ours

advertisement
Day In Rock

Twenty One Pilots To Rock Clubs To Arenas- The Killers and Bruce Springsteen Team Up- Soundgarden Reach Agreement With Chris Cornell's Widow- Metallica- more

Wolfgang Addresses Unreleased Van Halen Songs Rumors- Alex Lifeson- KISS Rock The Tribeca Film Festival- Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Named Kentucky Colonel- more

KISS Announce American End Of The Road Farewell Tour Dates- Eric Clapton Announces U.S. Tour- Sammy Hagar Rocks 'I Can't Drive 55' For NASCAR All-Star Race- more

Foo Fighters Announce Intimate Club Show- Wolfgang Talks Van Halen Reunion Backlash- X Ambassadors Unleash 'My Own Monster'- Noel Gallagher Rocks Oasis Classic- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Corey Taylor (Stone Sour/Slipknot)

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Unplugged In Indiana

Sites and Sounds: Danny Zelisko Presents Returns with Full Concert Slate

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Season Is Almost Here

Suzi Moon - Call the Shots

advertisement
Latest News

The Killers and Bruce Springsteen Team Up For 'Dustland'

Thomas Rhett Shares New Song 'Things Dads Do'

Noel Gallagher To Perform On The Tonight Show

Guns N' Roses Offshoot PSSR Release New Song 'She's All Right'

Portugal The Man Announce Tour Dates And Release EP

Ours Announce U.S. Summer Tour Dates

Twenty One Pilots To Rock Clubs To Arenas With Takeover Tour

Soundgarden Reach Agreement With Chris Cornell's Widow