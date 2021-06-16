Thomas Rhett Shares New Song 'Things Dads Do'

Just in time for Father's Day, Thomas Rhett has released a brand new single called "Things Dads Do," that he cowrote with his own father, Rhett Akins and Matt Dragstrem and Chase McGill.

Thomas had this say about the special track, "This is probably my favorite song I've gotten to write with my dad.I've learned so many life lessons from him, and it's pretty wild to see so much of him in myself now that I'm a dad.

"It felt like we should go ahead to release it for all of y'all who have been asking since we wrote it and to celebrate all the dads out there!" Stream the song

Just in time for Father's Day, Thomas Rhett has released a brand new single called "Things Dads Do," that he cowrote with his own father, Rhett Akins and Matt Dragstrem and Chase McGill. Thomas had this say about the special track, "This is probably my favorite song I've gotten to write with my dad.I've learned so many life lessons from him, and it's pretty wild to see so much of him in myself now that I'm a dad. "It felt like we should go ahead to release it for all of y'all who have been asking since we wrote it and to celebrate all the dads out there!" Stream the song