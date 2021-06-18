.

Royal Blood Share Oblivion Performance Video

Bruce Henne | 06-18-2021

Royal Blood promo photo courtesy Warner Records

(hennemusic) Royal Blood are sharing video of a live soundstage performance of the song "Oblivion", which is a track that comes from their latest studio album, "Typhoons."

"We're a day closer to being able to play live on a stage," says the duo of bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher, "but for those of you that just need that Royal Blood fix, here's a live version of Oblivion. Enjoy the ride."

Royal Blood are currently scheduled to return to the stage at three UK festivals this summer, including Tramlines 2021 in Sheffield, Truck Festival 2021 in Steventon, and the Victorious Festival in Portsmouth.

Previewed with the lead single, "Trouble's Coming", "Typhoons" earned Royal Blood their third straight UK No. 1, following similar success with their 2014 self-titled debut and 2017's "How Did We Get So Dark?" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

