Carnifex 'Pray For Peace' With New Video

Carnifex have released a music video for their brand new single "Pray For Peace". The track follows the band's recent cover of the Korn track "Dead Bodies Everywhere".
The band recorded the new song early this year with Mick Kenney (ANAAL NATHRAKH, BLEEDING THROUGH), who coproduced the track with the band and also co-engineered it with Shawn Cameron.
"With each song we release, our goal is to take you further into the abyss, further from reality. 'Pray For Peace' is no exception. A nihilist's anthem with blasts, bounce, and breakdowns to keep you pitting! See you on the road!' Watch the video below:
Carnifex Cover Korn Classic 'Dead Bodies Everywhere'
Carnifex Part Ways With Guitarist Jordan Lockrey
Thy Art Is Murder, Carnifex, Fit For An Autopsy, I Am Tour
Carnifex Release Scott Ian Lewis Directed 'World War X' Video
Carnifex Talk Alissa White-Gluz Collaboration
Carnifex Reveal New Song Featuring Arch Enemy's Alissa White-Gluz
Gene Simmons Talks KISStory On Morning Television- New Found Glory Share 'The Last Red-Eye' Video From Deluxe Release- Eighteen Visions Cover Alice In Chains Classic- more
Sammy Hagar And Michael Anthony Launch Van Hagar - Other Half Pages- Megadeth's New Album Will Not Include David Ellefson- Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx To Publish New Memoir- more
Journey Announce Intimate Show and New Single- Foo Fighters Going Disco For Dee Gees RSD Release- Kid Rock and The Lumineers Leads AXS TV's July 4th Concert Weekend- more
Twenty One Pilots To Rock Clubs To Arenas- The Killers and Bruce Springsteen Team Up- Soundgarden Reach Agreement With Chris Cornell's Widow- Metallica- more
Allman Brothers Band - Down in Texas '71
Caught In The Act: Corey Taylor (Stone Sour/Slipknot)
Caught In The Act: John Corabi Unplugged In Indiana
Sites and Sounds: Danny Zelisko Presents Returns with Full Concert Slate
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Season Is Almost Here
Gene Simmons Talks KISStory On Morning Television
New Found Glory Share 'The Last Red-Eye' Video From Deluxe Release
Eighteen Visions Cover Alice In Chains Classic
Damn Yankees Paid A Million Dollars Not To Make Album
Noel Gallagher Tops UK Charts With 'Back The Way We Came'
Carnifex 'Pray For Peace' With New Video
Travie McCoy Releases 'A Spoonful Of Cinnamon' Video
Pearl Jam Share 2018 Missoula Concert Livestream Preview