Carnifex 'Pray For Peace' With New Video

Carnifex have released a music video for their brand new single "Pray For Peace". The track follows the band's recent cover of the Korn track "Dead Bodies Everywhere".

The band recorded the new song early this year with Mick Kenney (ANAAL NATHRAKH, BLEEDING THROUGH), who coproduced the track with the band and also co-engineered it with Shawn Cameron.

"With each song we release, our goal is to take you further into the abyss, further from reality. 'Pray For Peace' is no exception. A nihilist's anthem with blasts, bounce, and breakdowns to keep you pitting! See you on the road!' Watch the video below:

