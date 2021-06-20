Damn Yankees Paid A Million Dollars Not To Make Album

Jack Blades revealed in a new interview that Damn Yankees were paid a million dollars by their record label not to make a third album in the early 1990s.
The supergroup features Blades (Night Ranger), along with Tommy Shaw Of Styx, guitar legend Ted Nugent, and drummer Michael Cartellone (who would go on to be a member of Lynyrd Skynyrd.)
They group was an instant success with their 1990 self-titled debut album going double platinum (2 million copies sold) and the 1992 follow-up, "Don't Tread" going gold.
Blades spoke with 80's Metal Recycle Bin to talk about Night Ranger and the topic of the short lived Damn Yankees offshoot "Shaw Blades" came up and Jack revealed the news about the label paying them not to do a third Damn Yankees album.
He said, "Shaw Blades' Hallucination is a great record, and Warner did absolutely nothing with it. The new regime came in, they didn't want to do anything (with that kind of music), and in fact they paid Damn Yankees a million dollars not to do another Damn Yankees record. We're like, 'Really? Okay, we'll just take the cheque.'
"That was how it was because Damn Yankees had sold so many records and we were so recouped, so in our contract it said we get a million bucks to do an album, and they just paid us the million dollars not to do the record.
"That's how much nobody wanted to do with that era and style of music." Stream the full interview below:
Damn Yankees In The Studio For 30th Anniversary
Gene Simmons Talks KISStory On Morning Television- New Found Glory Share 'The Last Red-Eye' Video From Deluxe Release- Eighteen Visions Cover Alice In Chains Classic- more
Sammy Hagar And Michael Anthony Launch Van Hagar - Other Half Pages- Megadeth's New Album Will Not Include David Ellefson- Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx To Publish New Memoir- more
Journey Announce Intimate Show and New Single- Foo Fighters Going Disco For Dee Gees RSD Release- Kid Rock and The Lumineers Leads AXS TV's July 4th Concert Weekend- more
Twenty One Pilots To Rock Clubs To Arenas- The Killers and Bruce Springsteen Team Up- Soundgarden Reach Agreement With Chris Cornell's Widow- Metallica- more
Allman Brothers Band - Down in Texas '71
Caught In The Act: Corey Taylor (Stone Sour/Slipknot)
Caught In The Act: John Corabi Unplugged In Indiana
Sites and Sounds: Danny Zelisko Presents Returns with Full Concert Slate
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Season Is Almost Here
Gene Simmons Talks KISStory On Morning Television
New Found Glory Share 'The Last Red-Eye' Video From Deluxe Release
Eighteen Visions Cover Alice In Chains Classic
Damn Yankees Paid A Million Dollars Not To Make Album
Noel Gallagher Tops UK Charts With 'Back The Way We Came'
Carnifex 'Pray For Peace' With New Video
Travie McCoy Releases 'A Spoonful Of Cinnamon' Video
Pearl Jam Share 2018 Missoula Concert Livestream Preview