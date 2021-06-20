Noel Gallagher Tops UK Charts With 'Back The Way We Came'

(hennemusic) Noel Gallagher tops the UK charts this week with his new greatest hits package, "Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)", a compilation that features highlights from the first decade of his career with the High Flying Birds.

According to Official Charts, the project sold 28,000 copies in its opening week to claim top spot, including 9,300 in vinyl sales alongside a limited edition release for Record Store Day on June 12.

"Back The Way We Came" is Gallagher's fourth No. 1 with the High Flying Birds, and his 12th when you add in his eight Number 1 albums with Oasis.

"12 number ones!," shared the rocker on social media. "You guys kill me, man. Thanks for coming with me on this incredible musical trip. Big Love."

With a cardboard cut-out of his pal, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, at his side, Gallagher told Official Charts in a new video: "What? I'm Number 1? Again?! Thanks very much for this, I'm running out of Manc-lepiece space for these things, but it's an absolute honor. Thank you very much." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

