Halestorm Announce New Headline Tour Dates

Halestorm have announced a run of headline tour dates this fall and festival appearances in addition to their fall coheadlining arena tour with Evanescence.

The festival and newly announced headline dates run from July 30th at the York State Fair in York, PA until December 8th at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet, IL.

The coheadlining tour with Evanescence is set to begin on November 5th in Portland, OR at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum and will wrap up on December 18th in Worcester, MA at the DCU Center.

They continue to work with producer Nick Raskulinecz at the Rock Falcon Studios on their forthcoming fifth studio album. See the tour dates below:

New Halestorm Headline + Festival Dates:

7/30 - York, PA - York State Fair

8/14 - Council Bluffs, IA - KIWR River Riot

8/31 - Syracuse, NY - NY State Fair

9/1 - Buffalo, NY - Art Park

9/3 - Kansas City, MO - Azura Amphitheater

9/4 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater

9/5 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma

9/8 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

9/9 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival

9/11 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center

9/12 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration

11/4 - Boise, ID - Revolution Center

11/17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

12/8 - Joliet, IL - Rialto Square Theatre

Evanescence + Halestorm Tour Dates:

11/5 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

11/7 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

11/9 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose

11/12 - Las Vegas, NV - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - The Chelsea

11/13 - San Diego, CA - San Diego State University - Viejas Arena

11/15 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

11/20 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

12/2 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena

12/5 - Saint Louis, MO - Saint Louis University - Chaifetz Arena

12/11 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

12/12 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

12/14 - Pittsburgh, PA - University of Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center

12/15 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

12/17 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

12/18 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center



