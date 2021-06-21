Halestorm Announce New Headline Tour Dates

Halestorm have announced a run of headline tour dates this fall and festival appearances in addition to their fall coheadlining arena tour with Evanescence.
The festival and newly announced headline dates run from July 30th at the York State Fair in York, PA until December 8th at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet, IL.
The coheadlining tour with Evanescence is set to begin on November 5th in Portland, OR at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum and will wrap up on December 18th in Worcester, MA at the DCU Center.
They continue to work with producer Nick Raskulinecz at the Rock Falcon Studios on their forthcoming fifth studio album. See the tour dates below:
New Halestorm Headline + Festival Dates:
7/30 - York, PA - York State Fair
8/14 - Council Bluffs, IA - KIWR River Riot
8/31 - Syracuse, NY - NY State Fair
9/1 - Buffalo, NY - Art Park
9/3 - Kansas City, MO - Azura Amphitheater
9/4 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater
9/5 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma
9/8 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
9/9 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival
9/11 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center
9/12 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration
11/4 - Boise, ID - Revolution Center
11/17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union
12/8 - Joliet, IL - Rialto Square Theatre
Evanescence + Halestorm Tour Dates:
11/5 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum
11/7 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
11/9 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose
11/12 - Las Vegas, NV - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - The Chelsea
11/13 - San Diego, CA - San Diego State University - Viejas Arena
11/15 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
11/20 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
12/2 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena
12/5 - Saint Louis, MO - Saint Louis University - Chaifetz Arena
12/11 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
12/12 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
12/14 - Pittsburgh, PA - University of Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center
12/15 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
12/17 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
12/18 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center
