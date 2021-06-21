Lanco Announce Honky-Tonk Hippies EP and U.S. Tour

Lanco have announced that they will be releasing their new "Honky-Tonk Hippies" on July 2nd and will be promoting the released with a 30-city fall headlining tour.
The EP was self-produced by the band at iconic Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals, and each of the five tracks were written by at least two members, according to the announcement.
The band will be kicking off the tour on September 12th in Isle of Palms, SC at The Wind Jammer and will wrap things up on December 17th in Denver, CO at the Grizzly Rose.
Frontman Brandon Lancaster had this to say, "For our band, the two things we love more than anything are playing shows and being in the studio. So, the minute we were cleared, we booked Fame Studios and started planning this tour.
"Seeing the dates on a calendar helped us visualize being back on stage, and these songs reflect that feeling. We tracked everything live with all our pent up energy, and it won't be long until we're out there with the fans crowd-surfing to it." See the EP tracklisting and tour dates below:
LANCO Looks Back With 'First Beer'
Brooks & Dunn Reveal Collaboration With Lanco
Metallica Celebrating The Black Album Anniversary With Special Releases- Motley Crue Continue 40th Anniversary With 'Theatre Of Pain' Reissue- Foo Fighters- more
Gene Simmons Talks KISStory On Morning Television- New Found Glory Share 'The Last Red-Eye' Video From Deluxe Release- Eighteen Visions Cover Alice In Chains Classic- more
Sammy Hagar And Michael Anthony Launch Van Hagar - Other Half Pages- Megadeth's New Album Will Not Include David Ellefson- Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx To Publish New Memoir- more
Journey Announce Intimate Show and New Single- Foo Fighters Going Disco For Dee Gees RSD Release- Kid Rock and The Lumineers Leads AXS TV's July 4th Concert Weekend- more
Passport: World Music Day 2021 Edition
Allman Brothers Band - Down in Texas '71
Caught In The Act: Corey Taylor (Stone Sour/Slipknot)
Caught In The Act: John Corabi Unplugged In Indiana
Sites and Sounds: Danny Zelisko Presents Returns with Full Concert Slate
Metallica Celebrating The Black Album Anniversary With Special Releases
Motley Crue Continue 40th Anniversary With 'Theatre Of Pain' Reissue
Singled Out: Lisa Gee's Love Thing
Foo Fighters Rock Madison Square Garden Concert Reopening
Robert Plant Reflects On 'House Of Cards'
Rolling Stones Share 'You Got Me Rocking' Live Video
AFI Announce U.S. Bodies Headline Tour
Lanco Announce Honky-Tonk Hippies EP and U.S. Tour