Lanco Announce Honky-Tonk Hippies EP and U.S. Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 06-21-2021

Lanco cover art

Lanco have announced that they will be releasing their new "Honky-Tonk Hippies" on July 2nd and will be promoting the released with a 30-city fall headlining tour.

The EP was self-produced by the band at iconic Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals, and each of the five tracks were written by at least two members, according to the announcement.

The band will be kicking off the tour on September 12th in Isle of Palms, SC at The Wind Jammer and will wrap things up on December 17th in Denver, CO at the Grizzly Rose.

Frontman Brandon Lancaster had this to say, "For our band, the two things we love more than anything are playing shows and being in the studio. So, the minute we were cleared, we booked Fame Studios and started planning this tour.

"Seeing the dates on a calendar helped us visualize being back on stage, and these songs reflect that feeling. We tracked everything live with all our pent up energy, and it won't be long until we're out there with the fans crowd-surfing to it." See the EP tracklisting and tour dates below:

Honky-Tonk Hippies Tracklist:



1.) "Honky-Tonk Hippies"
Written by Brandon Lancaster, Jared Hampton, Tripp Howell, Tate Howell

2.) "Wild Again"
Written by Brandon Lancaster, Chandler Baldwin, Tripp Howell, Tate Howell

3.) "Moonlight Mingle"
Written by Brandon Lancaster, Jared Hampton, Tate Howell

4.) "I Need A Beer"
Written by Brandon Lancaster, Jared Hampton, Tripp Howell, Tate Howell

5.) "Price You Pay" -
Written by Brandon Lancaster, Chandler Baldwin, Jared Hampton, Eric Steedly, Tripp Howell, Tate Howell

Honky-Tonk Hippies Tour Dates:


09/12/21 Isle of Palms, SC - The Wind Jammer
09/16/21 Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre
09/17/21 Tuscaloosa, AL - Druid City Music Hall
09/18/21 Chattanooga, TN - The Signal
09/24/21 Bay St. Louis, MS - The Whiskey Barrel
09/25/21 Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center - Mars Music Hall
09/30/21 Detroit, MI = Majestic Theatre
10/01/21 Indianapolis, IN - 8 Seconds Saloon
10/02/21 Grand Rapids. MI - The Intersection
10/14/21 Columbia, SC - The Senate
10/29/21 Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
10/30/21 Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)
11/04/21 Sioux Falls, SD - The District
11/05/21 Clear Lake, IA - Surf Ballroom
11/11/21 Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
11/12/21 Rosemont, IL - Joe's Live
11/13/21 Rootstown, OH - Dusty Armadillo
12/01/21 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
12/03/21 San Diego, CA - House of Blues San Diego
12/04/21 Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre
12/07/21 San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater
12/08/21 San Jose, CA - CLub Rodeo
12/09/21 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
12/10/21 Chico, CA - El Rey Theatre - Chico
12/11/21 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
12/12/21 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
12/14/21 Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory Spokane
12/15/21 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Boise
12/16/21 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
12/17/21 Denver, CO - Grizzly Rose

