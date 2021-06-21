Lanco Announce Honky-Tonk Hippies EP and U.S. Tour

Lanco have announced that they will be releasing their new "Honky-Tonk Hippies" on July 2nd and will be promoting the released with a 30-city fall headlining tour.

The EP was self-produced by the band at iconic Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals, and each of the five tracks were written by at least two members, according to the announcement.

The band will be kicking off the tour on September 12th in Isle of Palms, SC at The Wind Jammer and will wrap things up on December 17th in Denver, CO at the Grizzly Rose.

Frontman Brandon Lancaster had this to say, "For our band, the two things we love more than anything are playing shows and being in the studio. So, the minute we were cleared, we booked Fame Studios and started planning this tour.

"Seeing the dates on a calendar helped us visualize being back on stage, and these songs reflect that feeling. We tracked everything live with all our pent up energy, and it won't be long until we're out there with the fans crowd-surfing to it." See the EP tracklisting and tour dates below:





Honky-Tonk Hippies Tracklist:

Honky-Tonk Hippies Tour Dates:

1.) "Honky-Tonk Hippies"Written by Brandon Lancaster, Jared Hampton, Tripp Howell, Tate Howell2.) "Wild Again"Written by Brandon Lancaster, Chandler Baldwin, Tripp Howell, Tate Howell3.) "Moonlight Mingle"Written by Brandon Lancaster, Jared Hampton, Tate Howell4.) "I Need A Beer"Written by Brandon Lancaster, Jared Hampton, Tripp Howell, Tate Howell5.) "Price You Pay" -Written by Brandon Lancaster, Chandler Baldwin, Jared Hampton, Eric Steedly, Tripp Howell, Tate Howell09/12/21 Isle of Palms, SC - The Wind Jammer09/16/21 Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre09/17/21 Tuscaloosa, AL - Druid City Music Hall09/18/21 Chattanooga, TN - The Signal09/24/21 Bay St. Louis, MS - The Whiskey Barrel09/25/21 Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center - Mars Music Hall09/30/21 Detroit, MI = Majestic Theatre10/01/21 Indianapolis, IN - 8 Seconds Saloon10/02/21 Grand Rapids. MI - The Intersection10/14/21 Columbia, SC - The Senate10/29/21 Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live10/30/21 Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)11/04/21 Sioux Falls, SD - The District11/05/21 Clear Lake, IA - Surf Ballroom11/11/21 Milwaukee, WI - The Rave11/12/21 Rosemont, IL - Joe's Live11/13/21 Rootstown, OH - Dusty Armadillo12/01/21 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren12/03/21 San Diego, CA - House of Blues San Diego12/04/21 Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre12/07/21 San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater12/08/21 San Jose, CA - CLub Rodeo12/09/21 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades12/10/21 Chico, CA - El Rey Theatre - Chico12/11/21 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom12/12/21 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo12/14/21 Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory Spokane12/15/21 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Boise12/16/21 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot12/17/21 Denver, CO - Grizzly Rose

