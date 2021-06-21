Thrice, Touche Amore, and Self Defense Family Announce Fall Tour

Thrice have announced that they will be returning to the road this fall for their 2021 Autumn Tour that will feature special guests Touche Amore, and Self Defense Family.
Jim Ward also be on the bill for the first three shows (Texas) on the tour which is set to kick off on September 24th in Houston, TX at the Warehouse and will wrap up on October 30th in Anaheim, CA at the House of Blues.
Riley Breckenridge had this to say, "The sense of community and pure exhilaration of live music is something we've missed dearly over the past year and a half, so we're beyond excited to get back on the road and play shows again.
"Sharing the stage with two incredible bands in Touche Amore and Self Defense Family is an honor and a thrill, and having an opportunity to help fill the void we've all felt recently is something we're truly grateful for." See the dates below:
September 24 - Houston, TX - Warehouse
September 25 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
September 26 - Austin, TX - Emos
September 28 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade - Heaven
September 29 - Nashville, TN - Cannery
October 1 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
October 2 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live!
October 4 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
October 5 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
October 7 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
October 8 -Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
October 9 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
October 10 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
October 12 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
October 13 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
October 15 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrews Hall
October 16 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts
October 17 - Chicago, IL - Concord
October 18 - Sauget, IL - Pops
October 20 - Denver, CO - Ogden
October 21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Union
October 23 - Portland, OR - Roseland
October 24 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
October 26 - Berkley, CA - UC Theater
October 27 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park
October 28 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee
October 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
October 30 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
Thrice Share Two Acoustic Lockdown Performances
Thrice Streaming New Song 'Only Us'
Thrice Release New Video and Announce Album
Metallica Celebrating The Black Album Anniversary With Special Releases- Motley Crue Continue 40th Anniversary With 'Theatre Of Pain' Reissue- Foo Fighters- more
Gene Simmons Talks KISStory On Morning Television- New Found Glory Share 'The Last Red-Eye' Video From Deluxe Release- Eighteen Visions Cover Alice In Chains Classic- more
Sammy Hagar And Michael Anthony Launch Van Hagar - Other Half Pages- Megadeth's New Album Will Not Include David Ellefson- Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx To Publish New Memoir- more
Journey Announce Intimate Show and New Single- Foo Fighters Going Disco For Dee Gees RSD Release- Kid Rock and The Lumineers Leads AXS TV's July 4th Concert Weekend- more
Passport: World Music Day 2021 Edition
Allman Brothers Band - Down in Texas '71
Caught In The Act: Corey Taylor (Stone Sour/Slipknot)
Caught In The Act: John Corabi Unplugged In Indiana
Sites and Sounds: Danny Zelisko Presents Returns with Full Concert Slate
Metallica Celebrating The Black Album Anniversary With Special Releases
Motley Crue Continue 40th Anniversary With 'Theatre Of Pain' Reissue
Singled Out: Lisa Gee's Love Thing
Foo Fighters Rock Madison Square Garden Concert Reopening
Robert Plant Reflects On 'House Of Cards'
Rolling Stones Share 'You Got Me Rocking' Live Video
AFI Announce U.S. Bodies Headline Tour
Lanco Announce Honky-Tonk Hippies EP and U.S. Tour