Thrice, Touche Amore, and Self Defense Family Announce Fall Tour

Thrice have announced that they will be returning to the road this fall for their 2021 Autumn Tour that will feature special guests Touche Amore, and Self Defense Family.

Jim Ward also be on the bill for the first three shows (Texas) on the tour which is set to kick off on September 24th in Houston, TX at the Warehouse and will wrap up on October 30th in Anaheim, CA at the House of Blues.

Riley Breckenridge had this to say, "The sense of community and pure exhilaration of live music is something we've missed dearly over the past year and a half, so we're beyond excited to get back on the road and play shows again.

"Sharing the stage with two incredible bands in Touche Amore and Self Defense Family is an honor and a thrill, and having an opportunity to help fill the void we've all felt recently is something we're truly grateful for." See the dates below:

September 24 - Houston, TX - Warehouse

September 25 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

September 26 - Austin, TX - Emos

September 28 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade - Heaven

September 29 - Nashville, TN - Cannery

October 1 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

October 2 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live!

October 4 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

October 5 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

October 7 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

October 8 -Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

October 9 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

October 10 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

October 12 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

October 13 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

October 15 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrews Hall

October 16 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

October 17 - Chicago, IL - Concord

October 18 - Sauget, IL - Pops

October 20 - Denver, CO - Ogden

October 21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Union

October 23 - Portland, OR - Roseland

October 24 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

October 26 - Berkley, CA - UC Theater

October 27 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

October 28 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee

October 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

October 30 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues



