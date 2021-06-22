Rick Wakeman Announces The Even Grumpier Old Rock Star Tour

Yes legend Rick Wakeman has announced that he will be returning to the road this Fall for his The Even Grumpier Old Rock Star Tour of North America.

Wakeman's original The Grumpy Old Rock Star Tour was sidelined by Covid-19 pandemic, forcing Rick to endure 18 months of lockdown in the UK but he is ready to return to stage for the rescheduled trek.

The Even Grumpier Old Rock Star Tour will be kicking off on October 14th at the Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH and will conclude on November 19th at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre in Clearwater FL.

Wakeman was just honored by Queen Elizabeth II, who named him a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in her recent annual Birthday Honours. See the tour dates below:

10/14 Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH

10/15 Academy of Music, Northampton MA

10/16 Garde Arts Center, New London CT

10/19 Narrows Center for the Arts, Full River MA

10/22 The Paramount, Huntingdon NY

10/23 Concert Hall at the New York Society for Ethical Culture, New York NY

10/24 The Birchmere, Alexandria VA

10/26 Asbury Hall, Buffalo NY

10/27 Wellmont Theatre, Montclair NJ

10/28 The Vogel @ Count Basie Center for the Arts, Red Bank NJ

10/29 Scottish Rite Auditorium, Collingswood NJ

10/30 Ridgefield Playhouse, Ridgefield CT

11/1 The Kent Stage, Kent OH

11/3 The Sheldon, St Louis MO

11/4 Copernicus Center Theater, Chicago IL

11/5 Pantages Theatre, Minneapolis MN

11/9 Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix AZ

11/11 Palace of Fine Arts Theatre, San Francisco CA

11/12 The Theatre at Ace Hotel, Los Angeles CA

11/13 Magnolia, El Cajon CA

11/15 Neptune Theatre, Seattle WA

11/17 Variety Playhouse, Atlanta GA

11/18 Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Amaturo Theater, Fort Lauderdale FL

11/19 Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater FL



