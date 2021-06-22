Rick Wakeman Announces The Even Grumpier Old Rock Star Tour

Yes legend Rick Wakeman has announced that he will be returning to the road this Fall for his The Even Grumpier Old Rock Star Tour of North America.
Wakeman's original The Grumpy Old Rock Star Tour was sidelined by Covid-19 pandemic, forcing Rick to endure 18 months of lockdown in the UK but he is ready to return to stage for the rescheduled trek.
The Even Grumpier Old Rock Star Tour will be kicking off on October 14th at the Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH and will conclude on November 19th at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre in Clearwater FL.
Wakeman was just honored by Queen Elizabeth II, who named him a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in her recent annual Birthday Honours. See the tour dates below:
10/14 Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH
10/15 Academy of Music, Northampton MA
10/16 Garde Arts Center, New London CT
10/19 Narrows Center for the Arts, Full River MA
10/22 The Paramount, Huntingdon NY
10/23 Concert Hall at the New York Society for Ethical Culture, New York NY
10/24 The Birchmere, Alexandria VA
10/26 Asbury Hall, Buffalo NY
10/27 Wellmont Theatre, Montclair NJ
10/28 The Vogel @ Count Basie Center for the Arts, Red Bank NJ
10/29 Scottish Rite Auditorium, Collingswood NJ
10/30 Ridgefield Playhouse, Ridgefield CT
11/1 The Kent Stage, Kent OH
11/3 The Sheldon, St Louis MO
11/4 Copernicus Center Theater, Chicago IL
11/5 Pantages Theatre, Minneapolis MN
11/9 Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix AZ
11/11 Palace of Fine Arts Theatre, San Francisco CA
11/12 The Theatre at Ace Hotel, Los Angeles CA
11/13 Magnolia, El Cajon CA
11/15 Neptune Theatre, Seattle WA
11/17 Variety Playhouse, Atlanta GA
11/18 Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Amaturo Theater, Fort Lauderdale FL
11/19 Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater FL
