Ronnie James Dio's Rainbow In The Dark: The Autobiography Release Set

A July 27th release date for "Rainbow In The Dark: The Autobiography" the long-awaited memoir from late legendary metal vocalist Ronnie James Dio.

The book was mostly penned by the iconic Elf, Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow, Black Sabbath, and Dio frontman before his death and work was completed on the book by his widow and manager Wendy Dio and noted music journalist Mick Wall.

Here is the synopsis that we were sent: "Ronnie James Dio had begun writing the manuscript several years before being diagnosed with cancer. Born in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and raised in an Italian-American family in the upstate New York town of Cortland, his journey to international fame was hardly pre-ordained. He first began playing trumpet and then guitar and bass in local bands at parties, bars and clubs while still in high school, surviving life-changing setbacks--among them the loss of his bandmate and best friend in a car accident that put his own life in jeopardy. These events only made him more focused and determined to succeed. He documents how he evolved from sideman into singer and frontman to not one, but three, internationally-renowned multi-Platinum-selling bands, playing on the world's most hallowed stages, among them London's Hammersmith Odeon, Tokyo's Budokan, The Forum in his ultimate hometown of Los Angeles, and the arena that represented, for him, the pinnacle of success-New York's Madison Square Garden, where this book begins and ends.

"Ronnie James Dio weaves his tale of tenacity, tragedy and triumph in a chatty conversational style, easily moving through the sudden transition that put him front and center behind a microphone; the luck that led to the formation of Rainbow and a productive, but difficult, collaboration with guitarist Ritchie Blackmore; the chance meeting with Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi that made him the second singer to front the venerable band, taking them to new levels of international success; his marriage to Wendy, who became his manager and true partner and the huge gamble they took together to launch the most successful endeavor of his career...his own band, DIO. He explains how the "Devil Horns" (or maloik), something his grandmother taught him would provide protection from the "evil eye," became his personal calling card and an enduring symbol of heavy metal for fans around the globe.

"Ronnie writes candidly about the many excesses of the rock 'n' roll life, how his masterful songwriting skills were born of necessity and the number of times he was forced to rethink his career path, always confidently clinging to the dream that propelled him forward. He talks throughout the book about his love for his loyal fans, for whom his consideration led to countless hours of signing autographs and posing for photos so that no one would be left feeling disappointed. "He possessed one of the greatest voices in all of heavy metal, and had a heart to match it," said Twisted Sister guitarist Jay Jay French at the time of Dio's passing. "He was the nicest, classiest person you would ever want to meet."



"Rainbow In The Dark: The Autobiography is illustrated throughout with photographs, largely never-before-seen, derived from family photo albums and personal archives, plus an eight-page color insert devoted to additional rare photographs from Ronnie's life and career."



