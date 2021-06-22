Wolfgang Van Halen Scores No. 1 Debut With Mammoth WVH Album

(hennemusic) Wolfgang Van Halen has debuted his Mammoth WVH album atop multiple US Rock charts. Recorded with producer Michael Baskette at the famed 5150 studios, the record opens at No. 1 on the Top Rock Albums, Hard Rock Albums and Independent Albums charts, at No. 2 on the Top Album Sales and Current Album Sales lists, and at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 following its release on June 11.

"I'm blown away and eternally grateful for the support you've all given me," shared the rocker on social media. "This is absolutely crazy. Thank you (Like seriously... a DEBUT ROCK album getting a top 15 placement on the Billboard Top 200 in 2021?! Absolutely insane. You are all incredible.)"

Introduced last fall with the lead single "The Distance" - a tribute to his late father Eddie Van Halen - Mammoth WVH sees Wolfgang writing the songs and performing all of the instrumentation and vocals for the project while carrying on the family's history with his new music.

"The name Mammoth is really special to me," explains Wolfgang. "Not only was it the name of Van Halen before it became Van Halen, but my father was also the lead singer. Ever since my dad told me this, I always thought that when I grew up, I'd call my own band Mammoth, because I loved the name so much. I'm so thankful that my father was able to listen to, and enjoy the music I made. Nothing made me happier than seeing how proud he was that I was continuing the family legacy."

Following a series of US television performances in advance of the album's release, Mammoth WVH will launch their first live dates this summer when they join Guns N' Roses for a tour of US stadiums. Watch the "Distance" video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Wolfgang Van Halen Streams Mammoth WVH's Debut Album

Wolfgang Van Halen Streaming New Song 'Mammoth'

Wolfgang Van Halen Premieres New Mammoth WVH Song 'Feel'

New Wolfgang Van Halen Mammoth WVH Lyric Video Goes Online

Wolfgang Van Halen Has Material For Second Mammoth WVH Album

Wolfgang Van Halen Releases Two New Mammoth WVH Songs

Wolfgang Van Halen Will Have A Good Run Predicts Myles Kennedy

Wolfgang Van Halen Shares 'You're To Blame' Lyric Video

Wolfgang Van Halen Scores No. 1 Hit With Eddie Tribute 'Distance'

News > Mammoth WVH



