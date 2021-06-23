Noel Gallagher Unplugs For 'The Dying Of The Light'

(hennemusic) Noel Gallagher is streaming a lyric video for the acoustic version of his 2015 track, "The Dying Of The Light", from his newly-released greatest hits package, "Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)."

The tune was originally issued as the fifth single from "Chasing Yesterday", the rocker's second album with The High Flying Birds following his exit from Oasis in 2009.

The 2021 compilation delivered Gallagher his fourth UK No. 1 with the band, and his 12th when you add in his eight Number 1 albums with Oasis. "12 number ones!," shared Gallagher on social media. "You guys kill me man. Thanks for coming with me on this incredible musical trip. Big Love."

"Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)" includes a mix of songs from the past decade and features two new tracks: "We're On Our Way Now" and "Flying On The Ground." Watch the lyric video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

