Deep Purple Expand Soundboard Series With 2002 London Concert

(hennemusic) Deep Purple will release a 2002 concert recording from London's famed Hammersmith Apollo on August 13th. Issued as part of the band's ongoing Soundboard Series - which makes use of rare live recordings from their archives - the February 22 event was part of the group's final tour with original member and keyboardist Jon Lord before he retired from the lineup and Don Airey moved from touring member to a full-time role.
The sound has been carefully restored from the original 48-track digital tapes and completely remixed and remastered in April 2021. "Live In London 2002" will be available in a strictly limited and numbered collector's edition on Double CD and Triple Vinyl.
Deep Purple recently rescheduled dates for their "Whoosh!" UK tour for a second time. Originally set to take place last fall, the series was moved to October 2021 before being delayed again during the pandemic; the shows - with guests Blue Oyster Cult - will launch in October of 2022. Check out the tracklisting here.
