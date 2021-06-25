Foo Fighters have shared Mark Ronson's "re-version" of their song "Making A Fire", which is the opening track to their latest studio album "Medicine At Midnight".
Ronson produced the re-version that features members of Antibalas, the Budos Band, the Dap-Kings, El Michels Affair, La Buya, Menahan Street Band), the Tedeschi Trucks Band and Tuatara.
According to the announcement, they provide a new backdrop to Dave Grohl's vocal, as well as the refrain by a back-up vocal quartet featuring Violet Grohl. Stream it below:
Foo Fighters Bringing Rock Back To The Forum
Foo Fighters Rock Madison Square Garden Concert Reopening
Foo Fighters Dedicating MSG Show To Andy Pollard
Foo Fighters Going Disco For Dee Gees RSD Release
Foo Fighters Announce Intimate Club Show
Foo Fighters To Reopen Madison Square Garden Concerts
Foo Fighters Announce Initial 26th Anniversary Tour Dates
Foo Fighters and Rage Against the Machine Lead Boston Calling Lineup
Dave Grohl To Co-Host The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
Judas Priest Plan Some Surprises For Upcoming Tour- KISS Preview A&E Biography Special KISStory- Foo Fighters' 'Making A Fire' Re-visioned By Mark Ronson- ZZ Top-more
Journey Release 'The Way We Used To Be' Video- Metallica Announce The Black Album in Black & White- The Who's Roger Daltrey Cancels U.S. Solo Tour- more
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus' Battling Cancer- Van Halen Hagar Era Full Band Interview Finally Released- Fuel- AC/DC Star Was Surprised First Time Playing With Axl Rose- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Scores No. 1 Debut- Korn's Fieldy Skipping Summer Tour- Corey Taylor Summer CMFTour- Shadows Fall Announce Reunion Concert- Metallica- more
Waves of Distortion - Race Against Time
Passport: World Music Day 2021 Edition
Allman Brothers Band - Down in Texas '71
Caught In The Act: Corey Taylor (Stone Sour/Slipknot)
Caught In The Act: John Corabi Unplugged In Indiana
Judas Priest Plan Some Surprises For Upcoming Tour
KISS Preview A&E Biography Special KISStory
Foo Fighters' 'Making A Fire' Re-visioned By Mark Ronson
ZZ Top Announce Extensive Celebration Tour
Lenny Kravitz Releases 'Raise Vibration' Video
Seether Announce Wasteland - The Purgatory EP
Pink Floyd Stream 1972 Performance Of 'A Saucerful Of Secrets'
Deep Purple Expand Soundboard Series With 2002 London Concert