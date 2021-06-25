.

Foo Fighters' 'Making A Fire' Re-visioned By Mark Ronson

Keavin Wiggins | 06-25-2021

Foo Fighters single art

Foo Fighters have shared Mark Ronson's "re-version" of their song "Making A Fire", which is the opening track to their latest studio album "Medicine At Midnight".

Ronson produced the re-version that features members of Antibalas, the Budos Band, the Dap-Kings, El Michels Affair, La Buya, Menahan Street Band), the Tedeschi Trucks Band and Tuatara.

According to the announcement, they provide a new backdrop to Dave Grohl's vocal, as well as the refrain by a back-up vocal quartet featuring Violet Grohl. Stream it below:


