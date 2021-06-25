Singled Out: Myles Travitz's To Happiness

Myles Travitz just released his brand new single, "To Happiness," and to celebrate we asked him to tell us the story behind the track. Here is the story:
"To Happiness" came from a very explosive period of writing during 2020. I'm part of a discord group of songwriters, artists, poets, and writers who create something from daily prompts.
On August 19, 2020, it happened to be a photo of a car with colored plastic bottle caps all over it with the prompt, "Beep beep! Here comes the happiness express!" by user @MzBizkit. Pardon the pun, but that was the vehicle to the inception of this song!
When it comes from starting with nothing and getting to a fully formed idea, my whiteboard is my best friend. It gives me permission to erase things, and all ideas are welcome as long as they fit on the board. I started out by freewriting for five to ten minutes about hanging out with my friends, and any excuse to be with them was a good one in my book. By the end of it, all of your answers to a song were written, I just had to rearrange the pieces! That first day I wrote the chorus and two days later I wrote the verses to go along with it.
This song is a reminder to myself that happiness is not a destination, but rather a journey. The moments I look forward to are stops along the way. In the meantime, though, I'm going to create my own happiness to make myself smile today. I hope this song brings you a little bit of happiness as well!
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about Myles here
