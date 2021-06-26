Beartooth Release 'Skin' Video

Beartooth are celebrating the release of their brand new studio album, entitled "Below", with the release of a music video for the record's latest single "Skin".

The band's vocalist Caleb Shomo had the following to say about the new single, "'Skin' is the most 'easy listening' kind of song that you're gonna get on this album.

"It's definitely more melody-driven, a little more pop, a little more vibe-y. But lyrically, this one means a lot to me, and musically, I was super happy with the composition, and it just gave a new flavor to the album." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Beartooth Announce U.S. Summer Tour

Beartooth Stream New Song 'Hell Of It'

Beartooth Declare 'The Past Is Dead' With New Video

Beartooth Announce Special Drive-In Concert

Beartooth and Motionless In White Announce US Tour

Beartooth Release 'Afterall' Video

Beartooth Deliver B-Sides' Digitally

News > Beartooth



