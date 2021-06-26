Between The Buried And Me 'Fix The Error' With New Single

Between The Buried And Me have released a brand new single entitled "Fix The Error". The song comes from their just announced forthcoming album, "Colors II", which is set to hit stores on August 20th.

The band released their "Colors" album in 2007 and Tommy Rogers explains the title of the new record, "Especially with 2020, we really wanted to give it all we could and show the world we're still here. That's part of the reason we named it Colors II. We were in a similar spot when we did the first Colors.

"Back then, we had just gotten done with OZZfest. We were wondering, 'Where do we belong in this music scene?' We still struggle with that. At both of these moments in our career, we decided to just be ourselves and write the best album we can. We came out guns blazing, and I feel like it's some of our most creative material in a long time."

Paul Waggoner added, "Colors was very much our attempt at a do-or-die statement. We had to establish our identity and be who we really wanted to be in order to have a career.

"This time around, our industry was shutdown for a year. Once tours were cancelled due to the Pandemic, we were like, 'We've got to write a record, and it's got to be good'. We had to do something next level." Stream the song below:

