The High Plains Drifters Surprise Fans With Songs of Love & Loss

The High Plains Drifters have surprise released a brand new 6-track EP, entitled "Songs of Love & Loss", which features the lead single "Since You've Been Gone".
Frontman Larry Studnicky had this to say about the new release,"This EP constitutes about half the songs that will be on the second album from The High Plains Drifters. I decided, a year ago this month, to get the guys together and start working on our next release.
"After these last 16 months of fear and suffering, I mostly hope that listeners will be smiling after hearing one or more of these tunes, and that they'll go listen to some of our earlier songs.
"I always hope that people will hear something in the lyrics that resonates with them. I'm a songwriter who usually approaches each tune as a mini narrative. I'm seeking to tell some kind of (very short) story. If I've done my job well, and if our music is catchy enough to hold a listener through a song's conclusion, then most people will (I hope) sit back after hearing a High Plains Drifters tale and say, 'Yeah, I've been there. That was me once. Thanks for the memories'." Stream the full EP here and watch the "Since You've Been Gone" video below:
