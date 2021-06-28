.

Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' Passes 1 Billion Spotify Streams

Bruce Henne | 06-28-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Nirvana album art

(hennemusic) Nirvana's 1991 classic breakthrough hit song, "Smells Like Teen Spirit", has passed one billion streams on Spotify, according to music industry site Chart Data.

The lead single from the Seattle band's second album, "Nevermind", would reach No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 while the record became the group's first US chart-topper when it knocked Michael Jackson's "Dangerous" out of the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 after that project sold four million copies in its first month following release.

"Nevermind" would sell 30 million copies worldwide, including earning diamond status for US sales of more than 10 million. The video for "Smells Like Teen Spirit" made headlines in December of 2019 when it passed 1 billion views on YouTube. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' Passes 1 Billion Spotify Streams

The Lumineers' Jeremiah Fraites Tributes Kurt Cobain With Nirvana Cover

Why Dave Grohl Will Not Sing Nirvana Songs

Blink-182's Travis Barker Helps Post Malone Tribute Nirvana 2020 In Review

Nirvana Members Reunited For Special Event2020 In Review

Nirvana's 'Something in the Way' Gets Makeover From Healthy Junkies

Stones, Hendrix, Nirvana Lead Greatest Festival Of All Time Special

Grohl Tried To Be Respectful Of Nirvana With Foo Fighters Launch

Kurt Cobain's Nirvana MTV Unplugged Guitar Sets Auction Record

Nirvana's Kurt Cobain MTV Unplugged Guitar Being Auctioned

News > Nirvana

advertisement
Day In Rock

Scott Weiland Movie In The Works- Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' Passes 1 Billion Milestone- Alex Lifeson's New Band Mixing Album- Skid Row's Johnny Solinger Passes Away- more

Marilyn Manson To Turn Himself Into Police For Assault Charges- Between The Buried And Me 'Fix The Error' With New Single- The High Plains Drifters Surprise Fans- more

Judas Priest Plan Some Surprises For Upcoming Tour- KISS Preview A&E Biography Special KISStory- Foo Fighters' 'Making A Fire' Re-visioned By Mark Ronson- ZZ Top-more

Journey Release 'The Way We Used To Be' Video- Metallica Announce The Black Album in Black & White- The Who's Roger Daltrey Cancels U.S. Solo Tour- more

Get Day In Rock stories by email:
Reviews

Root 66: Layla Frankel- Randy Lee Riviere- Bob Bradshaw- Joyann Parker

Waves of Distortion - Race Against Time

Passport: World Music Day 2021 Edition

Allman Brothers Band - Down in Texas '71

Caught In The Act: Corey Taylor (Stone Sour/Slipknot)

advertisement
Latest News

Scott Weiland Movie In The Works

Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' Passes 1 Billion Spotify Streams

Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel Announce Fall Tour

Royal Blood Release Video For Orchestral 'All We Have Is Now'

Queen Continue Look At Queenmania In Japan On The Greatest

Dierks Bentley Scores 20th No. 1 With 'Gone'

Deer Tick Share New Single And Announce Live Album

Anthrax Face Lineup Change And Grunge Era On Anniversary Video Series