Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' Passes 1 Billion Spotify Streams

(hennemusic) Nirvana's 1991 classic breakthrough hit song, "Smells Like Teen Spirit", has passed one billion streams on Spotify, according to music industry site Chart Data.
The lead single from the Seattle band's second album, "Nevermind", would reach No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 while the record became the group's first US chart-topper when it knocked Michael Jackson's "Dangerous" out of the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 after that project sold four million copies in its first month following release.
"Nevermind" would sell 30 million copies worldwide, including earning diamond status for US sales of more than 10 million. The video for "Smells Like Teen Spirit" made headlines in December of 2019 when it passed 1 billion views on YouTube. Watch the video here.
